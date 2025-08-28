Autonomous Grippers Market Growth To Reach US$ 2.9 Billion At A CAGR Of 20.5 % By 2035 Fact.MR

Autonomous grippers drive industrial automation with AI, vision tech, and sustainable designs, enabling precise, agile, and collaborative operations, Fact

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the autonomous grippers market was valued at USD 0.4 Billion in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The autonomous gripper's marketplace is changing steadily as industries become more concerned about perfection in handling, efficiency, and versatility in automated production. What were once used as specialty devices in high-end robotics, autonomous grippers now dominate the modern automated manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce processes due to the requirements of a flexible and multi-item handling capability.Developments in AI, machine sight, and force/torque sensing are transforming grippers with the ability to change in real time to different shapes, sizes, and materials, increasing accuracy and minimizing periods of downtime. This trend is also driving demand, especially where there is an industry need to achieve ergonomic advantages and productivity in business.The need to save the environment is taking shape in the form of sustainability where manufacturers are adapting to lightweight, energy efficient materials and modular plans that prevents much waste and increase the life of these products. With automation as the key to the competitiveness it is increasingly visible that autonomous grippers are taking the center stage when it comes to facilitating the customization, performance optimization, and integrating it into Industry 4.0-enabled production and supply chain ecosystems.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe autonomous grippers market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach USD 2.9 Billion by 2035The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 2.4 Billion between 2025 to 2035East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 3% in 2035Predominating market players are ABB, Schunk, Festo, Robotiq, OnRobot, DESTACO, Zimmer Group, KUKA AG among others.East Asia is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 0.6 Billion“The autonomous grippers market is expected to face positive growth impetus in the years to come in the light of the growing demands of precision automation, growing popularity of collaborative robots and persistent innovations in AI-controlled gripping solutions across industries,” says a Fact analyst.Key PlayersKey players in the autonomous grippers industry include ABB, Schunk, Festo, Robotiq, OnRobot, DESTACO, Zimmer Group, and KUKA AG, among others.Market DevelopmentThe independent grippers business sector is gaining momentum via strategic partnerships of robotics suppliers, artificial intelligence agencies and sensor expertise firms. Adaptive grip algorithms, lightweight eco-friendly materials and modular, reconfigurable designs are some of the innovations, which are improving the operational efficiency and sustainability.Safety regulations, interoperability and Industry 4.0 needs are being addressed in the development of products, with companies broadening their portfolios to support a wider variety of industrial needs. The importance of coupling grippers with vision-guided positions is increasing which will result in unhindered multi-tasking in automation. The ability to customize and ergonomic improvements on products is supporting competitive differentiation in the global markets.For example, in December 2024, Rotograb merges biomimetic robotic hands and industrial grippers. Its novel rotating thumb enhances workspace and manipulation, incorporating teleoperation and reinforcement learning for dexterous controlGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the autonomous grippers market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Product Type (Parallel Grippers, Three-Finger/Dexterous Grippers, Vacuum Grippers, soft and magnetic Grippers), Application (Material Handling, Assembly & Production Lines, Machine Tending (CNC, Injection Molding), Packaging & Palletizing, Sorting & Quality Inspection, Pick & Place Operations, Food & Beverage Processing, Medical Device & Pharmaceutical Handling), technology Integration (Vision-Guided Grippers, AI & Machine Learning-Enabled Grippers, IoT-Connected Grippers, Force/Torque Sensing Grippers), By End User across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Heating tape MarketÂ Water Bath Vaporizer MarketEmbroidery Machinery MarketCold box Module MarketAbout Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 