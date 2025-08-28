Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Embassy: Kuwaitis Traveling To Singapore Should Abide By E-Cigarette Ban


2025-08-28 01:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaitis traveling to Singapore should abide by all rules and regulations, including the ban on the use and importation of e-cigarettes (vapes), said the Kuwaiti Embassy on Thursday.
The embassy continued, in a statement, that those violating the relevant laws would face fines and other punitive measures, including trial and imprisonment.
The Kuwaiti Embassy renewed its call for citizens to refrain from using or carrying any type of e-cigarettes, while in Singapore. (end)
aab


MENAFN28082025000071011013ID1109985952

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search