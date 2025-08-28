Australia Launches First National Responsible AI Self-Assessment Tool To Drive Productivity And Trust

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fifth Quadrant has released the Australian Responsible AI Index 2025 , revealing strong productivity gains from responsible AI and launching a new national benchmarking tool to guide organisations forward.30% of Australian organisations report improved efficiency through responsible AI, but a confidence–implementation gap threatens progress as AI deployment scales.The Index, sponsored by the National AI Centre (NAIC), shows a 4% rise in organisations reaching the 'Leading' stage of responsible AI maturity, compared to 2024. Yet, many overestimate their capabilities-only 23% have fully implemented human oversight despite 58% claiming confidence.Australia's first industry-wide Responsible AI Self-Assessment Tool empowers organisations to measure their AI maturity, align with the Voluntary AI Safety Standard (VAISS), and receive tailored guidance.Lee Hickin, Executive Director of NAIC, said:“It's a practical way to understand where you are in your AI journey, benchmark against peers, and receive tailored guidance on your next steps. Whether you're just starting out or refining your approach, this tool helps you move forward with confidence and clarity.”Smaller businesses are falling behind, with only 9% reaching the Leading segment compared to 21% of larger enterprises. High-risk users, however, show stronger governance, implementing safeguards at nearly double the rate of low-risk users.The Index calls for more collaboration between government and industry to bridge the confidence gap, promote tool uptake, and support smaller businesses with tailored frameworks.Download the Australian Responsible AI Index 2025 Report & access Australia's First National Responsible AI Self-Assessment Tool here:Fifth Quadrant is a leading research and advisory firm focused on customer experience, technology, and responsible innovation. The National AI Centre (NAIC) is part of the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, driving responsible AI adoption across Australia.+++KEY FINDINGS FROM AUSTRALIAN RESPONSIBLE AI INDEX 2025Key Findings.30% of organisations report productivity gains from responsible AI.29% have faster access to accurate data for decision-making.1 in 3 organisations are in the Implementing or Leading stages.Leading organisations achieve up to 3x greater operational and innovation gainsThe Confidence–Implementation Gap.Human Oversight: 58% are confident vs. 23% implementing – 35pt gap.Testing & Monitoring: 55% are confident vs. 33% implementing – 33pt gap.Contestability: 57% are confident vs. 30% implementing – 27pt gapSmall vs Large Business Maturity.Only 9% of smaller businesses (20–99 employees) reach the 'Leading' segment.7-point gap in RAI maturity scores: 40 (small) vs 47 (large)High-Risk Use Cases.High-risk users (e.g. recruitment, compliance) score 58 vs 34 for very low-risk users.59% of high-risk users review training data for bias (vs 30% of very low-risk users).51% of high-risk users conduct stakeholder impact assessments (vs 19% of very low-risk users)Call to Action.Bridge the confidence-implementation gap by translating self-assessed capabilities into concrete, measurable practices.Promote uptake of Responsible AI self-assessment tool across all sectors, particularly those in the early stage of AI implementation.Tailor support for smaller businesses through simplified frameworks and capability-building initiatives

