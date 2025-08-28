Solar Lights Market To Hit $14.2 Billion By 2031 6.2% CAGR Driven By Clean Energy Adoption

đź’ˇ Global Solar Lights Market Forecast: Strong Growth Ahead with Demand for Eco-Friendly Lighting

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / --According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the solar lights market size was valued at $8.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $14.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is driven by the rising demand for renewable energy solutions, increasing adoption of solar street lights, and government initiatives promoting clean energy.Download PDF Brochure:Solar lights are powered by solar photovoltaic (PV) panels , batteries, control electronics, and light fixtures. These systems absorb sunlight during the day, convert it into electricity, and store it in batteries to provide illumination at night. The ability to operate independently of the power grid makes solar lights an affordable, durable, and eco-friendly lighting solution.Key Benefits of Solar LightsCost Savings đź’° â€“ Lower installation and maintenance costs compared to traditional lighting.Sustainability đźŚŤ â€“ Powered by renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions.Improved Safety & Security đźš¨ â€“ Solar street lights help reduce nighttime accidents and crime rates.Â· Accessibility đźŚ„ â€“ Provide lighting in remote and off-grid areas where electricity is limited.Evolution of Solar LightingThe journey of solar technology began in 1954 at Bell Labs, where modern solar cells were invented for satellite power. Although initially expensive, the cost of solar energy has dropped dramatically, making solar-powered solutions affordable and widely accessible. Today, solar lighting has evolved into a mainstream solution for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects worldwide.Market Drivers for Solar LightsClean Energy Adoption đźŚ±Rising awareness about climate change and the need for sustainable solutions are fueling the adoption of solar lights globally.Government Initiatives đźŹ›ď¸ŹPrograms promoting solar street lights and renewable infrastructure projects are accelerating market growth.Public Infrastructure Demand đźš¦The use of solar lights in highways, roadways, and rural electrification projects enhances safety and reduces dependency on the grid.Residential & Commercial Usage đźŹˇđźŹ˘Solar lights improve property aesthetics, security, and safety, making them popular in housing projects, gardens, and corporate campuses.Buy This Report (640 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Market SegmentationBy TypeOutdoor Solar Lights â€“ Held 90.7% market share in 2021 and expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2%. Their affordability, reliability, and ease of installation make them highly preferred in residential areas, roadways, and public spaces.Indoor Solar Lights â€“ A smaller share, but gaining traction in energy-saving households.By Panel TypePolycrystalline Solar Panels â€“ Dominated the market with 50.5% revenue share in 2021 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%. Their durability in extreme weather and cost-effectiveness make them the leading choice.Monocrystalline and Amorphous Panels â€“ Also used but with smaller market shares.By Solar Power SystemOff-Grid Solar Systems â€“ Accounted for 74.2% market share in 2021 and are projected to grow at 6.3% CAGR. Widely adopted for highways, gardens, and rural projects, off-grid solutions avoid power outages and reduce electricity costs.On-Grid & Hybrid Systems â€“ Used in urban projects where grid connectivity exists but solar provides backup and cost savings.By ApplicationHighways & Roadways â€“ Largest application segment with 42.8% revenue share in 2021, expected to grow at 6.6% CAGR. Governments are increasingly adopting solar street lighting to enhance road safety and security.Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Applications â€“ Growing demand for solar lighting in parking areas, gardens, and security installations.By RegionAsia-Pacific â€“ Leading region with 34.5% market share in 2021, projected to grow at 6.4% CAGR. Growth is driven by rapid solar adoption in China and India.North America & Europe â€“ Strong growth due to renewable energy initiatives and rising electricity costs.LAMEA â€“ Emerging opportunities in rural electrification and infrastructure development.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the solar lights market include:Jinhua Sunmaster Lighting Co. Ltd.Solar Street Lights USASunna Design SAENGOPLANET Energy Solutions LLCEngcotec GmbHKon LightingSEPCOFonroche Lighting America Inc.Greenshine New EnergyKoninklijke Philips N.V.Wipro LightingThese companies are focusing on technological innovation, partnerships, and large-scale infrastructure projects to expand their market presence.Future OutlookThe future of the solar lights market looks promising, with demand rising across both developed and developing regions. Increasing investments in smart cities, rural electrification, and clean energy infrastructure will fuel adoption.With governments pushing for carbon neutrality and consumers embracing eco-friendly lighting, solar lights are set to become an integral part of modern infrastructure worldwide.Get a Customized Research Report:ConclusionThe global solar lights market is projected to grow from $8.1 billion in 2021 to $14.2 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2%. Key growth drivers include government support, rising consumer demand for sustainable products, and rapid adoption in infrastructure projects. Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:
U.S. and Canada Solar Lights Market
Solar Lights Market
Solar Street Lighting Market
Airport Lighting Market
Light Towers Market
Solar Landscape Lighting Market
Interior Lighting Market
Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market
Mobile Light Tower Market
Energy Efficient Lighting Market
Solar Shed Light Market
Solar Surgical Light Market
Solar Home Lighting Market AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

