Wetrade And Paris Saint-Germain Announce Multi-Year Partnership

EU Wetrade's CEO George Miltiadou (left) signs partnership with Paris Saint-Germain's Chief Revenue Officer, Richard Heaselgrave.

Paris Saint-Germain and WeTrade are proud to announce a new global multi-year partnership, running through 2028. This collaboration brings together one of the world's most iconic and successful football clubs with a leading and innovative CFD and Forex online trading platform, united by shared values of excellence, innovation, and global ambition.

The announcement comes at a milestone moment: WeTrade is celebrating its 10th anniversary, while Paris Saint-Germain continues to strengthen its position as a global sporting and cultural brand with recent achievements on both national and international level.

WeTrade has a strong global presence, with a foothold in Europe, APAC, LATAM, MENA, Oceania and beyond. This partnership will not only connect WeTrade to over 230 million Paris Saint-Germain followers, but also the opportunity to bring exclusive WeTrade x PSG experiences to them-alongside exposure to hundreds of millions of matchday viewers worldwide. This comes as the company continues to cement its position as a top broker in the industry. WeTrade and Paris Saint-Germain share similar values, whether it's dominating the financial markets or commanding the pitch at Parc des Princes.

“WeTrade is honoured to be chosen by Paris Saint-Germain as its official partner. As a global brand ourselves, we understand the value of investing in excellence, innovation, and empowerment. The WeTrade name is synonymous with outstanding service and innovative products that empower traders around the world. This will no doubt be enhanced further by the partnership. We are impressed with Paris Saint-Germain and their rich legacy of success. This partnership is a perfect match, and we are excited to kick things off and make it a winning collaboration.”

George Miltiadou, EU WeTrade's CEO

“This partnership with WeTrade reflects Paris Saint-Germain's ongoing ambition to collaborate with leading international brands that share our values of excellence and innovation. Together, we will create new opportunities to engage our fans worldwide.”

Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer at Paris Saint-Germain

About Paris Saint-Germain

Founded in 1970 and crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the first time in 2025, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is France's most successful sports Club and a leading force on the European stage. Under Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) ownership since 2011, PSG has grown into a multi-sport institution, excelling in men's and women's football, handball, judo, and Esports. In 2022, U.S.-based Arctos Partners invested in the Club to support its long-term growth strategy.

With a global fan base exceeding 500 million and a combined social media following of over 230 million across social media, PSG has become a cultural icon, sitting at the intersection of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Collaborations with global brands like Jordan have solidified its status as a globally recognized lifestyle brand. In 2024, the Club inaugurated the Paris Saint-Germain Campus, a state-of-the-art facility that sets new standards for athlete development and performance. As The Club of the New Generation, Paris Saint-Germain blends athletic excellence, cultural influence, and social impact to shape the future of sport and society.

About WeTrade

WeTrade is a globally recognised financial broker, founded in 2015, offering innovative online trading services across a diverse range of CFD instruments. Known for its strong client protection, ultra-low spreads, and award-winning loyalty programs, WeTrade is dedicated to making trading both successful and rewarding.

