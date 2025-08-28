Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Airtel Provides Emergency Network Relief Amid Rain Fury In J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh

2025-08-28 12:00:38
Continuous rainfall and extreme weather have disrupted telecom services across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, damaging critical infrastructure and leaving large parts of these regions without connectivity. In response, Airtel has announced emergency connectivity support for its customers through special measures.

Airtel said in a statement that prepaid customers whose plans are expiring this week will receive a three-day extension with unlimited calls and 1GB of data per day, even if they are unable to recharge.

In addition to prepaid users, postpaid and broadband customers will get a three-day grace period on bill payments to ensure uninterrupted services, the release said.

Furthermore, Airtel has enabled Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) across Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Himachal Pradesh. With this measure, customers in these regions will be able to connect to other available networks when Airtel's own infrastructure faces challenges due to weather-related disruptions.

Airtel has also emphasised that its teams are working tirelessly on the ground to restore regular telecom services as soon as possible. 

"Our teams are working tirelessly on the ground to restore services at the earliest. Airtel stands with the people of these regions and remains committed to keeping them connected," said an Airtel spokesperson in an official press statement.

