UPDATE -- Valour Launches Eight New Etps On Spotlight Stock Market, Including Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pi (PI), Ondo (ONDO), Cronos (CRO), Mantle (MNT), Vechain (VET), Ethena (ENA), And Celestia (TIA)

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (the“ Company ” or“ DeFi Technologies ”) (Nasdaq: DEFT ) (CBOE CA: DEFI ) (GR: R9B ), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ( “DeFi” ), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Valour Inc., and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together,“ Valour ”), a leading issuer of exchange traded products (“ ETPs ”), has launched eight new SEK-denominated ETPs on Sweden's Spotlight Stock Market:



Valour Shiba Inu (SHIB) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108681524

Valour Pi (PI) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108681540

Valour Ondo (ONDO) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108681557

Valour Cronos (CRO) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108681565

Valour Mantle (MNT) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108681573

Valour VeChain (VET) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108681581

Valour Ethena (ENA) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108681599 Valour Celestia (TIA) SEK ETP – ISIN: CH1108681607

Each product offers simple, regulated, exchange-traded exposure to its underlying digital asset via traditional brokerage accounts and carries a 1.9% management fee .

About the Newly Listed ETPs

Valour Shiba Inu (SHIB) ETP

SHIB is a widely held community token with an expanding ecosystem of applications and utilities.

Valour Pi (PI) ETP

PI is the native token of the Pi Network, a community-driven ecosystem focused on making crypto access more inclusive.

Valour Ondo (ONDO) ETP

ONDO powers Ondo Finance, a protocol focused on tokenized real-world assets and on-chain yield distribution.

Valour Cronos (CRO) ETP

CRO is the native asset of Cronos, an EVM-compatible blockchain supported by Crypto.com, enabling payments, DeFi, and consumer apps.

Valour Mantle (MNT) ETP

MNT is the governance token of Mantle, an Ethereum Layer-2 ecosystem designed for high-throughput, low-cost applications.

Valour VeChain (VET) ETP

VET is the utility token for VeChain, a Layer-1 focused on enterprise use cases such as supply-chain visibility and asset tokenization.

Valour Ethena (ENA) ETP

ENA is the governance token for Ethena, a synthetic-dollar and yield infrastructure protocol built on Ethereum.

Valour Celestia (TIA) ETP

TIA is the native token of Celestia, a modular blockchain network that provides data-availability layers for scalable rollups.

Executive Commentary

Johanna Belitz, Head of Nordics at Valour , commented:

“Nordic investors continue to seek simple and transparent access to a wider range of digital assets. These additions deepen our coverage across L1s, L2s, modular infrastructure, and high-engagement tokens-directly aligned with the market's demand for diversified exposure.”

Elaine Buehler, Head of Product at Valour , said:

“This launch reflects our product strategy: curate a balanced mix across core infrastructure and emerging themes like tokenized yields and modular blockchains. Our goal is to help investors build targeted exposure through regulated ETPs they can trade in their standard investment accounts.”

Nadine Kenzelmann, Managing Director at Valour , added:

“We're executing at pace-expanding breadth while maintaining institutional standards-to deliver Europe's most comprehensive digital-asset ETP lineups.”

The Most Diverse Digital Asset ETP Lineup Globally

With these additions, Valour now offers over 85 ETPs across major European venues, including Spotlight Stock Market (Sweden), Börse Frankfurt (Germany), SIX Swiss Exchange (Switzerland) and Euronext (Paris and Amsterdam), reinforcing its leadership in regulated digital-asset investment solutions.

