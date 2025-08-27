Global Market Endorses India's Resolve To Continue Russian Oil Purchases

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The oil market has by now mastered the skill to absorb shocks, even when they appear designed to disrupt trade flows and destabilise long-term patterns. Rather than creating turbulence, as many initially feared, the global oil market has taken the imposition of punitive tariffs by the United States on India's Russian oil purchases in its stride. Crude prices have not experienced any exceptional movement; if anything, they have edged slightly lower, confounding analysts who expected upward pressure. This calmness indicates that traders and investors had already factored in India's decision not to buckle under US pressure to abandon Russian oil, and have instead reconciled themselves to a new normal in which India's role as a major buyer of discounted Russian crude is both established and stabilizing.

The reasoning is fairly straightforward. For India, access to Russian oil at discounted rates is not just an economic convenience, it is a strategic necessity. With the country's energy demand projected to grow faster than that of any other major economy in the coming years, the need to secure reliable and affordable supply chains has become paramount. Moscow, under pressure from Western sanctions and reduced access to European markets, has willingly stepped into the role of a bargain supplier, offering crude to India at rates difficult to resist. By purchasing Russian oil, India not only cushions its economy from rising global prices but also exerts a stabilising influence on the global oil market by absorbing a significant portion of Russian supply that might otherwise have caused volatility.

The irony is that Washington's punitive tariffs, intended to deter India from these purchases, may be having little effect on the very sector they sought to influence. Oil, unlike manufactured goods, moves in highly fluid global channels, where marginal changes in demand or supply can be absorbed by shifts elsewhere. The market seems to have calculated that India's Russian imports are now firmly embedded in the energy matrix and are, in fact, beneficial for overall stability. By keeping a steady flow of Russian oil within the global system, India ensures that there are fewer disruptions and that supply tightness-already a constant fear in the wake of geopolitical conflicts-does not spiral out of control. The absence of significant price shocks, therefore, is a reflection of both the pragmatism of the market and the futility of the tariff measure.

See also Narendra Modi Faces His Patriotism Test On August 15 When He Addresses From Red Fort

Where the tariff is biting, however, is not in the oil market but in the sphere of Indian exports to the United States. For New Delhi, the US remains one of its largest and most lucrative markets, particularly for sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, IT services, and engineering goods. The punitive tariff has created an environment of uncertainty, dampening the prospects for Indian businesses that depend heavily on American demand. Exporters now face the double challenge of higher entry barriers to the US market and the possibility of losing competitiveness to rivals from countries not subject to such penalties. For small and medium enterprises, already squeezed by inflationary pressures and post-pandemic recovery struggles, this is a considerable setback.

The longer-term implications could be even more significant. If the tariff regime persists, Indian exporters may be forced to reorient their trade patterns, seeking greater access to European, African, and Asian markets. While diversification of trade is not inherently negative, the sudden necessity of pivoting away from the US could disrupt established business models and create transitional hardships. Moreover, there is the risk that US firms themselves will feel the impact, as Indian supply chains in critical industries such as pharmaceuticals and IT services are deeply intertwined with American business interests. What the tariff achieves in penalising Indian exporters, it may equally undo by raising costs for American consumers and businesses.

The geopolitical backdrop makes this situation even more complex. Washington's attempt to weaponise tariffs reflects a broader pattern of using economic tools to enforce strategic alignment in global conflicts. Yet India, with its long tradition of strategic autonomy, has resisted being pulled into binary choices. New Delhi's stance on Russian oil is consistent with its broader foreign policy principle of maintaining balanced relations across competing blocs. For India, energy security is too vital to be sacrificed at the altar of diplomatic pressure, particularly when affordable alternatives are limited. The discounted Russian oil provides crucial relief to India's economy at a time when inflationary risks are high and the country is striving to sustain growth.

See also Trump-Putin Meeting In Alaska On August 15 Can Be A Gamechanger In Geopolitics

This divergence between Washington's expectations and New Delhi's calculations is also a reminder of the shifting global order. The post-Cold War era, when the United States could reliably count on partners to align with its sanctions regimes, is giving way to a more fragmented and multipolar system. Countries like India, whose economic and demographic heft makes them central to future global growth, are asserting their right to independent decision-making. The fact that the oil market has effectively validated India's choice by showing resilience and even price stability only reinforces this reality.

There is also an important distinction to be made between short-term turbulence and long-term trends. In the short term, the tariffs will undoubtedly cause pain for Indian exporters. But over the longer horizon, the stabilising role India plays in absorbing Russian crude could enhance its leverage in global energy diplomacy. Already, New Delhi has begun positioning itself as a reliable intermediary between major producers and consumers, using its growing energy appetite as a bargaining chip to secure favourable deals. By continuing to buy Russian oil while maintaining strong ties with the US and its allies, India demonstrates an ability to navigate contradictions-a skill that could serve it well in the evolving global energy landscape.

The muted reaction of crude prices also underscores a deeper truth about markets: they are driven less by political posturing than by fundamentals of supply and demand. Traders are well aware that as long as India continues to import Russian oil, a significant portion of global supply remains stable. The tariffs, while dramatic in political terms, do not alter that fundamental reality. If anything, the gesture risks undermining US credibility, as markets interpret the lack of impact as evidence of the limited efficacy of such tools. The contrast between the intended disruption and the actual stability could even embolden other countries to follow India's example, prioritising national interests over external pressure. (IPA Service )