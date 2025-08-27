Pie Launches AI-Powered Upgrade To The Best Tax Return Software In The UK 2025
"New smart AI features help freelancers and small businesses save time, reduce stress, and maximise their tax refunds."Designed to provide real-time tax advice, automatic error checks, and personalised filing insights, the AI Assistant strengthens Pie's position as the best self assessment software in the UK.“Tax doesn't need to be complicated,” said Tommy McNally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“With our AI Assistant, we've taken the guesswork out of self assessment.
Dublin, Ireland - 27 August, 2025 - Pie Money Limited, creators of Pie, today announced the launch of its brand-new AI-powered Tax Assistant, the latest innovation in UK tax return software.
Designed to provide real-time tax advice, automatic error checks, and personalised filing insights, the AI Assistant strengthens Pie's position as the best self assessment software in the UK.
“Tax doesn't need to be complicated,” said Tommy McNally, Founder of Pie Money Limited.“With our AI Assistant, we've taken the guesswork out of self assessment. From identifying missed deductions to warning users about common mistakes, it's like having an accountant on call 24/7 – but at a fraction of the cost.”
Smarter Tax Filing with AI
The new AI-powered system is integrated directly into Pie's platform and offers:
Automatic expense categorisation – making bookkeeping effortless
AI-driven error detection – flagging potential issues before filing
Personalised refund opportunities – ensuring users don't leave money on the table
24/7 tax Q&A chatbot – giving instant answers to HMRC-related questions
Compliance support – helping users file correctly and avoid penalties
By combining AI technology with human tax expertise, Pie ensures every user gets the best of both worlds – cutting-edge automation with trusted support.
Meeting the Needs of a Changing Workforce
The UK has seen a rapid rise in freelancers, gig workers, and small business owners, many of whom find the tax system confusing. More than 12 million self-employed professionals must complete self assessment returns each year – often without affordable or reliable support.
Pie's AI Assistant levels the playing field by delivering expert guidance to anyone, regardless of their financial background.
About Pie Money Limited
Pie Money Limited is a fintech company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with a mission to make taxes simple, accessible, and stress-free. Its flagship product, Pie, is recognised as one of the best tax return software solutions in the UK, serving freelancers, sole traders, and small businesses with real-time calculations, expense tracking, and HMRC-compliant filing.
Press Contact
Pie Money Limited 77 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2, D02 XE80, Ireland
Email: ...
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment