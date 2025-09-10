Daniel You
-
Clinical Lecturer USYD, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist FRANZCP,
University of Sydney
Daniel You is a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Children's Hospital Westmead and a clinical lecturer at the University of Sydney. His areas of interest include child and family psychiatry, the mental health of children with chronic medical illness, artificial intelligence in the medical space, and screen overuse in children and young people.Experience
-
–present
Clinical Associate Lecturer, University of Sydney
-
Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, FRANZP
