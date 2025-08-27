Cancos Tile & Stone Launches Exclusive Marble Mosaics Collection

MENAFN - GetNews) Over 60 Premium Designs Featuring Never-Before-Stocked Colors & Luxury Accents







Farmingville, NY - August 27, 2025 - Cancos Tile & Stone, a leading name in luxury surfacing solutions, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive Marble Mosaics Collection , a premium offering that blends timeless craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.

With over 60 unique designs and 8+ sophisticated colors , including never-before-stocked hues such as Blu Cielo, Blu Marea, Verde Marea, and Tramento Crema, this collection redefines what's possible in high-end residential and commercial design.

Available in both honed and polished finishes , each mosaic is crafted for maximum visual impact and versatility. From intricate patterns to bold geometric layouts, the Cancos Marble Mosaics Collection is ideal for bathrooms, kitchens, feature walls, and luxury statement spaces.

To further elevate its premium aesthetic, select designs feature Mother of Pearl and Satin Brass accents , adding a touch of brilliance and depth that transforms any surface into a work of art.

“The Marble Mosaics Collection represents Cancos' commitment to providing exclusive, top-tier materials that inspire creativity and elevate every project,” said Bobby Valva, President of Cancos Tile & Stone.“We're excited to offer these never-before-seen colors and finishes to our clients, giving them a truly one-of-a-kind resource for their designs.”







The Cancos Marble Mosaics Collection is exclusively available through Cancos Tile & Stone and is now on display in all 12 designer showrooms across the Northeast.

About Cancos Tile & Stone

Cancos Tile & Stone is a family-run business offering one of the most extensive collections of tile, stone, and luxury surfacing products in the U.S. With over 70 years of expertise, 12 designer showrooms, and an in-house team, Cancos delivers personalized solutions for both residential and commercial projects.