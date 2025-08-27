New Leadership: Build A Business That Doesn't Depend On The Owner

MENAFN - GetNews) New book from entrepreneur and expert André Passos introduces the concept of“positive irrelevance” as the key to success and sustainable growth.







Most entrepreneurs dream of having total control over their business, but a new book by entrepreneur and author André Passos argues that this dependency is, in fact, a company's greatest weakness.

In“The Irrelevant Owner: Building a Business That Thrives Without You,” Passos presents a provocative concept: the irrelevance of the owner as the true culmination of leadership and the basis for self-sustaining growth.

With extensive experience in entrepreneurship and leading teams in technical and business sectors, Passos offers a practical and transformative view on the role of the modern leader. He argues that the true maturity of a company lies not in the founder's centralizing presence, but in their ability to form a robust system and an autonomous team that thrives without depending on the owner on a day-to-day basis.

The author calls this vision "positive irrelevance"-an approach that demystifies the idea that absolute control is synonymous with power. With practical examples and reflections from his journey, Passos shows that the path to freedom and sustainable growth is to build companies that survive and prosper beyond the founder.

More than a guide to delegating tasks, The Irrelevant Owner is a manifesto on succession, legacy, and the importance of preparing a business to grow independently of the owner's figure. It is essential reading for entrepreneurs who want to achieve freedom, scale their results, and ensure long-term sustainability.

Availability:

The Irrelevant Owner: Building a Business That Thrives Without You is now available on Amazon Kindle.