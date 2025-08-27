Camp Network Launches Mainnet And $CAMP Token, Redefining Onchain IP And Digital Provenance For The AI Era

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) With over 90 million testnet transactions and 50+ live dApps, Camp's Layer-1 blockchain is establishing a new standard for IP licensing and monetization for an AI-native era.

New York City, New York, 27th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE - Camp Network, the decentralized platform designed to power the future of IP and AI, today announced the public launch of its Layer 1 blockchain's mainnet, marking a major milestone in its mission to bring verifiable ownership, co-creation, and monetization of digital intellectual property in the AI era. With 50+ live dApps spanning AI, entertainment, gaming, music, and more, Camp is integrating provenance on-chain to enable a future where AI and all creativity can work collaboratively.



Camp's testnet is gaining rapid momentum, with over 7 million unique wallets and 90 million transactions to date. 1.5+ million unique pieces of intellectual property (IP) have already been minted on Camp, thanks to early partnerships and creator-driven campaigns with names like Rob Feldman and his Cyko KO IP, Minto (one of Japan's largest IP) and others. This milestone signals a fundamental shift in IP ownership, from static, brand‐controlled rights toward a dynamic infrastructure where fan‐made derivatives can be transparently tracked, attributed and monetized onchain.

“Mainnet is how we're turning our vision into reality. The testnet proved that creators, developers, and communities are ready for a new creative stack where provenance is preserved and value flows back fairly to all owners and contributors of creativity in an AI-native era,” says Nirav Murthy, Co-Founder of Camp.“Camp is creating the foundation for a world where creativity isn't extracted. Instead, it's owned, shared, and rewarded across other users and autonomous systems.”

The mainnet launch coincides with the $CAMP token launch, marking a major milestone in establishing the first Layer 1 purpose-built for verifiable intellectual property in the AI era. Through more than just gas or governance, $CAMP is the core economic engine powering IP registration, agent monetization and programmable royalties onchain. With deep protocol utility including licensing, inference credits, and modular appchain deployment, the token anchors Camp's vision of turning content into composable, ownable, and monetizable infrastructure for creators, developers, and autonomous systems.

Camp is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain with a customized execution layer designed for IP and AI transactions at scale. Provenance is enforced directly at the protocol level through Camp's Proof of Provenance framework: Origin, which enables IP registration, tokenization, and licensing, and mAItrix, which powers AI agent deployment, inference, and monetization. By embedding attribution, authorship, and licensing into network execution, Camp ensures that every creative work and AI interaction is verifiable and enforceable onchain, setting a new standard for digital ownership and programmable creativity.

“Mainnet is not just about going live, it's about proving a new model for the internet,” says James Chi, Co-Founder of Camp Network.“We're building the first blockchain where provenance is native to execution, not an afterthought. By turning authorship, attribution, and AI interactions into verifiable onchain primitives, we're laying the foundation for a cultural economy that is transparent, programmable, and owned by its creators. This isn't just infrastructure for crypto – it's infrastructure for creativity itself.”

With its mainnet launching along with its $CAMP token, Camp Network is inviting developers, creators, and platforms to build on a new foundation – where ownership is provable, licensing is programmable, and creativity is collaborative with or without AI by design. As AI and digital content increasingly converge, Camp Network's Layer 1 blockchain offers a path forward that can replace outdated legal workflows with onchain infrastructure designed for the new age of the internet.

About Camp Network

Camp Network is the Autonomous IP Layer designed to power the future of IP and AI. As a Layer-1 blockchain, Camp is pioneering the Proof of Provenance Protocol, embedding IP registration, licensing, and royalty distribution directly at the execution layer while optimizing for agentic-driven workflows. Users can tokenize any form of IP, fine-tune and deploy AI agents, and tokenize these agents onchain for broader ecosystem use.

