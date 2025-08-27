Hoppago And Scandinavian Airlines Expand Strategic Partnership To Integrate Global Rail Network

LONDON, UK - August 26, 2025 - hoppaGo , the world's leading B2B marketplace for ground transportation, and SAS , Scandinavia's premier airline, today announced a significant expansion of their strategic partnership. Building on a successful collaboration providing pre-booked and ride-hailing services since September 2024, the partnership now integrates hoppaGo's extensive global rail network directly onto the SAS website.

Effective June 30, 2025, this integration provides SAS customers with seamless, direct access to book train tickets online in just minutes across 70+ countries. Partnering with over 2,000 train carriers-including major operators like Heathrow Express, Arlanda express, TransPennine Express, Italo, and Renfe Viajeros-this move revolutionizes the travel experience by creating a truly comprehensive, door-to-door journey from a single platform and saying goodbye to last-minute ticket queues.

This enhanced partnership is powered by hoppaGo's proprietary, future-proofed SaaS technology, specifically designed to address long-standing challenges in airline ground transport sales. Recognizing that passengers often don't provide their final address when booking a flight-a key factor in low ground transport conversion-hoppaGo's solution moves beyond the single booking flow. It introduces intelligent, multi-touchpoint offers throughout the customer journey, from initial flight booking to post-booking emails and last-minute, on-demand ride-hailing upon arrival. This ensures SAS can present the right travel option at the right time, maximizing convenience and service uptake at every touchpoint.

The expansion delivers unparalleled choice to SAS customers. In addition to the existing marketplace of over 70,000 ride providers and 40+ vehicle types in 182+ countries, passengers can now instantly compare and book their rail journey. This complete“first mile, last mile” solution allows any traveller-from a business executive needing an executive vehicle to a family seeking a budget-friendly train ticket-to tailor their perfect journey.

hoppaGo's commitment to a superior customer experience is central to the partnership, ensuring every SAS passenger is a "happy customer." This is achieved through a philosophy of providing confidence, security, and an assurance of quality. Transparent, proactive communication, including detailed service information, real-time driver tracking, and direct contact channels for support, is key. This focus on service quality, driven by robust data and reporting, gives SAS the ability to make dynamic decisions that maintain the highest levels of customer satisfaction while generating sustainable, repeatable revenue.

"Our successful partnership with SAS has always been about delivering more than just transport; it's about providing confidence, security, and assured quality at every touchpoint," stated Chris Harrington, Managing Director at hoppaGo. "By embedding our vast rail, private transfer and ride-hailing network into the SAS customer journey, we are not only providing unparalleled choice but also future-proofing their service offering, driving both customer satisfaction and sustainable revenue growth."

"At SAS, our mission is to provide our passengers with the most convenient, integrated, and reliable travel solutions," said Caroline Bergström, Head of Ancillary Products and Retail, SAS."hoppaGo's innovative technology and comprehensive marketplace perfectly align with our vision to be the go-to choice for travellers. This deepened partnership allows us to offer our customers a truly seamless door-to-door experience, from the moment they book their flight to their final destination. It reinforces our commitment to customer-centric innovation and operational excellence."

About hoppaGo

hoppaGo is a world-leading B2B ground transportation marketplace on a mission to create the definitive "go-to" platform for all ground mobility. Underpinned by proprietary, future-proofed technology, we simplify access to a complex global landscape, enabling travel partners to offer comprehensive, door-to-door travel experiences. Our platform provides seamless access to an expansive network, including 70,000+ ride providers and 2,000+ train carriers across over 182 countries. Through robust API, white-label, and SaaS solutions, we empower travel brands worldwide to build customer loyalty and unlock sustainable revenue, ensuring every traveller can "Arrive Happy."

About SAS

SAS, Scandinavia's leading airline since 1946, operates a global hub at Copenhagen Airport (CPH), complemented by hubs in Oslo (OSL) and Stockholm (ARN).

Our mission is to connect Scandinavia with the world and the world with Scandinavia. Each year, SAS serves more than 25 million passengers and transports 60,000 tons of cargo to 135 destinations across Europe, the USA, and Asia. With a relentless focus on operational excellence, SAS ranks as the most punctual airline in Europe and the world. Together with a passionate workforce of over 10,000 colleagues, we collaborate with partners and customers to drive transformative changes in aviation. We are committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, embodying the visionary spirit of our founders:“To move from the old to what is about to come, is the only tradition worth keeping.” Innovation and societal progress are at the heart of everything we do.

SAS joined SkyTeam in September 2024, and together with our partner airlines, we offer a wide network worldwide.

