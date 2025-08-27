Urban Fresh Services Launches Wholesale HDU Signs Division Setting A New Standard For Custom, Carved, And Dimensional Signage
With state-of-the-art CNC technology and years of experience delivering flawless finishes, Urban Fresh Services now provides custom HDU signs at wholesale pricing. From carved HDU business signs to architectural and outdoor signage, the company is positioning itself as the premier source for durable, lightweight, and fully customizable wholesale HDU signs.
“Our new wholesale HDU sign division is designed to help contractors and businesses deliver professional signage solutions that stand out,” said Shannon Holdorf, founder of Urban Fresh Services.
“Whether you need 3D carved HDU signs, custom business signage, or wholesale HDU sign blanks, we provide precision, durability, and the fastest turnaround in the industry.”
Urban Fresh Services' wholesale HDU sign program includes
3D Carved HDU Signs – Crisp, detailed designs for businesses, contractors, and designers
Dimensional Signage – Outdoor-ready and weather-resistant signage solutions
Wholesale Sign Blanks – Ready for finishing, painting, or installation
Custom CNC Routing – Precision cutting for logos, lettering, and architectural signage
Nationwide Wholesale Pricing – Competitive rates for resellers and contractors
By combining wholesale pricing with high-quality HDU sign production, Urban Fresh Services helps partners maximize profits while delivering superior products.
About Urban Fresh Services:
Based in Atlanta, GA, Urban Fresh Services has built its reputation on quality, craftsmanship, and exceptional customer satisfaction. With the launch of its Wholesale HDU Sign Division, the company continues its tradition of delivering premium solutions to both homeowners and business partners - now setting a higher benchmark in the HDU signage industry.
For more information, visit or call 888-539-1114.
