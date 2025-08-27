Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan, US, S. Korea Vows To Counter N. Korean IT Workers


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug. 27 (KUNA) -- Japan, the US and South Korea on Wednesday affirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation to counter the threat posed by North Korean IT workers, stressing that their activities generate illicit revenue for Pyongyang's weapons programs, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
In their joint statement, the three governments expressed serious concern over the evolving activities of North Korean IT workers, who disguise themselves using false identities, locations, and even AI tools in order to obtain freelance contracts worldwide, including in North America, Europe and East Asia.
"North Korea continues to dispatch its IT workers around the world to generate revenue, which funds its unlawful weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missile programs, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions," the three countries pointed out in the statement. They warned companies worldwide, saying that "hiring, supporting, or outsourcing work to North Korean IT workers increasingly poses serious risks, ranging from theft of intellectual property, data, and funds to reputational harm and legal consequences." The joint statement also underlined that the three nations will deepen cooperation between governments and private sectors to "counter malicious cyber activities and illicit revenue generation by North Korea."
On Wednesday, Japan updated and published its advisory to companies, providing detailed information on new techniques used by North Korean IT workers and urging the private sector to avoid inadvertently hiring or supporting them. The US designated four entities and individuals involved in North Korean IT worker schemes, including in Russia, Laos and China, while South Korea issued its own advisory to help companies avoid being targeted or harmed, according to the document. (end)
