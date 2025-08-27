Order Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reinforcing Commitment To Data Security And Operational Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Successful examination demonstrates Order.co's ability to uphold stringent security standards, offering deeper trust for customers and partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a leading AI-powered procurement platform , today announced it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination, conducted by BARR Advisory, P.A. This assessment affirms that the company's controls around security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy are both well-designed and effective over time.

This achievement highlights ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and operational resilience, giving customers and partners greater confidence that their information is secure throughout the entire procurement process. From sourcing and ordering to reconciliation, Order.co delivers a seamless B2B buying experience with security built in at every level.

“We are thrilled to have earned SOC 2 Type II compliance,” said Glenn Veil, Vice President of Engineering at“It's a key milestone that reflects how seriously we take security and reliability, reinforcing the trust our customers place in us every day with their most critical data.”

The report provides third-party assurance that systems are managed securely and follow stringent industry standards. The audit involved a thorough, three-month evaluation of the company's controls, further demonstrating its maturity in risk management and data protection.

“This SOC 2 Type 2 report provides reasonable assurance that Order.co has successfully designed and maintained controls over the security of their systems,” said Sydney Buchel, manager of automation SOC services at BARR Advisory.“Congratulations to the Order.co team for reinforcing their ongoing commitment to cybersecurity best practices.”

For more information or to request a copy of SOC 2 Type II report, please visit the company's Trust Center at: .

About Order.co

Order.co is an AI-powered procurement software that simplifies business buying by combining the ease of online shopping with the sophistication of world-class purchase order and AP automation. The result? Businesses cut costs and complexity with every order.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York City, Order.co has raised $70M in funding from industry-leading investors like MIT, Stage 2 Capital, Rally Ventures, 645 Ventures, and more. Hundreds of companies, like WeWork and Hugo Boss, leverage Order.co to centralize purchase-to-pay workflows, scale operations, and gain total control over spending – saving an average of 5% on products. To learn more, visit .

About BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest-growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government. To learn more, visit .

