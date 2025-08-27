Wilson Connectivity Unveils Cutting-Edge U.S. Manufacturing Hub For Private 5G And DAS Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New facility strengthens domestic production capacity for enterprise wireless infrastructure

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Connectivity , a leader in wireless communication technology, today celebrated the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in St. George, UT, with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by company leadership, local dignitaries and community partners.

"This new facility represents more than just expansion-it's about our commitment to American manufacturing and the incredible talent here in Utah," said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Connectivity. "By establishing this cutting-edge operation, we're not only enhancing our production capabilities but also reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative connectivity solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world."

The facility houses 150 employees focused on manufacturing Wilson's Private 5G infrastructure and DAS solutions that eliminate cellular dead zones in commercial buildings, campuses and industrial facilities. The opening comes as demand surges for private wireless networks and in-building cellular coverage solutions across industries from healthcare to manufacturing.

"We've been relying on Wilson Connectivity's solutions for over 18 years, and their consistent innovation keeps us ahead of our connectivity challenges," said Chad Steglich, CEO at Powerful Signal. "This expanded manufacturing capacity means even better support and faster deployment of the wireless infrastructure our operations depend on. When you're dealing with mission-critical communications, you need a partner who's constantly investing in their capabilities."

The facility enables Wilson Connectivity to increase its manufacturing capabilities while continuing to onshore technical Surface Mount Technology (SMT) manufacturing jobs. The consolidation allows warehouse and manufacturing operations to find new efficiencies and enables better collaboration among teams that were previously housed in separate locations.

"Wilson Connectivity's decision to expand their manufacturing operations here reflects St. George's emergence as a premier destination for technology companies," said Chad Thomas, Economic Development Director for the City of St. George, UT. "As one of the fastest-growing cities in America, we're committed to diversifying our economy beyond tourism, and advanced manufacturing facilities like this are exactly what we need to create high-quality jobs and attract the next generation of innovators to southern Utah."

The expansion positions Wilson Connectivity to meet the growing demand for reliable wireless connectivity solutions across industries. The company's products cover frequencies from 150 MHz to 5GHz, enabling businesses to consolidate infrastructure for technologies ranging from 2-way radios to mid-band 5G and private networks. Wilson Connectivity is the originator of cell signal amplification in the late 1980s. Three decades and more than 200 patents later, the new facility marks the latest milestone for the company.

"Having our entire team under one roof has transformed how we operate," said Misty Lyons, Director of Operations at Wilson Connectivity. "We can now streamline our processes from inventory management through final assembly, which wasn't possible when our operations were spread across multiple locations." The company previously operated from three separate buildings plus a third-party warehouse.

The new facility strengthens U.S. manufacturing capacity for essential wireless infrastructure components as demand intensifies for Private 5G networks and in-building cellular solutions. As businesses increasingly demand reliable wireless connectivity for digital transformation initiatives, the dedicated production capacity assists in ensuring faster delivery times and greater supply chain security for mission-critical connectivity deployments.

About Wilson Connectivity

Wilson Connectivity is the market leader in wireless communication technology, offering comprehensive solutions including Private 5G, DAS systems, public safety, and cellular signal amplifiers. With a legacy of innovation, and home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through evolutionary wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Connectivity continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to next-generation connectivity everywhere. Wilson designs, assembles, and supports our products in our manufacturing locations in the United States of America and United Kingdom. All solutions are engineered to improve wireless connectivity on devices at work, at home, and on the road.

