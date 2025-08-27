Acceldata Announces General Availability Of Agentic Data Management (ADM)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reimagining Enterprise Data for the AI Era

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata, a leader in data observability and agentic data management, today announced the General Availability of its Agentic Data Management (ADM) platform. Designed for the AI-first enterprise, ADM marks a transformative leap from data observability-unifying governance, quality, catalog, and observability into an intelligent, agent-driven system.

As organizations race to harness AI, they face growing complexity and fragmentation across their data environments. Existing data catalog, governance, and quality tools were not built for the speed, scale, and adaptability required by AI-driven workloads. The result is high costs, wasted resources, and barriers to trusted AI adoption.

“AI is rewriting the rules of enterprise data management, and our customers need more than incremental improvements-they need a new foundation with fewer moving parts that deliver faster outcomes,” said Rohit Choudhary, Co-Founder and CEO of Acceldata .“With Acceldata ADM, we are enabling enterprises to move from static governance and monitoring to dynamic, agentic systems that anticipate needs, adapt in real time, and operate at scale.”

xLake Reasoning Engine – The data processing core to contextualize data, reason across complex environments, and drive governed actions.

Autonomous Agents with HILT option – Manage policies, enforce controls, and automate tasks across data ecosystems, while enabling human-in-the-loop actions to approve critical steps.

AI-Driven Governance and Quality – Embedded intelligence to ensure trusted data for AI and analytics. MCP-DC (Model Context Protocol with Distributed Compute) – An industry-first framework that extends the Model Context Protocol to enterprise scale, enabling LLMs to securely access, query, and process massive enterprise data lakes.

Early adopters - some of the world's largest banks, CPG, and Life Sciences companies - have reported significant outcomes, including about 65% lower operational costs, twice faster AI model deployment, and vastly improved compliance confidence.

The launch of ADM comes at a pivotal moment. According to Gartner ® in Emerging Tech: Data Management Evolves From Stand-Alone Tools to Converged Platforms,“Organizations are inundated with data management products, pushing vendors to unify products into a single platform or risk losing customers.” Gartner further predicts that“by 2028, the fragmented data management markets will converge into a 'single market' around data ecosystems enabled by data fabric and generative AI (GenAI), reducing technology complexity and integration costs.”

Ashwin Rajeeva, Co-Founder and CTO of Acceldata , added:“With the xLake Reasoning Engine and MCP-DC, we are delivering breakthroughs that make enterprise AI practical and trustworthy. xLake Reasoning Engine gives enterprises the ability to reason over context and orchestrate governed actions to get their data AI-ready, while MCP-DC extends the Model Context Protocol with distributed compute so LLMs can securely and efficiently access data lakes at scale. Together, these innovations establish a foundation that no other platform in the market provides.”

Acceldata ADM is available immediately worldwide. For more information or to request a demo, visit .

Gartner, Emerging Tech: Data Management Evolves From Stand-Alone Tools to Converged Platforms, Sharat Menon, Robert Thanaraj, Ehtisham Zaidi, Adam Ronthal, 20 May 2025

Gartner is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Acceldata is the leader in data observability and agentic data management. The company's platform enables enterprises to unify data quality, governance, and observability into an intelligent, AI-driven fabric. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies across industries, Acceldata empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data in the AI era.

