Currux Vision, Leader In AI Based ITS Traffic Management, Deploys Corridor Control Platform Reducing Congestion Over 25%

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Currux Corridor Control markedly reduces congestion with immediate ROI by combining novel data with it's core platform for accurate, reliable traffic management

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Currux and Temple Inc., its Distributor, have deployed the Currux Corridor Control platform to modernize and automate traffic along a set of major intersections for Pinellas County which fully leverages AI to deliver new traffic insight and optimized, automated control for the most densely populated county in Florida.Time lost sitting at traffic signals amounts to 329 million vehicle hours of delay and costs the U.S. $8.6 billion dollars per year – this is roughly 20% percent of all traffic congestion. Pinellas County, with its fulltime population of nearly 1 million residents, thriving economy, and a destination hotspot attracting over 20 million visitors annually, is committed to enhancing its citizens' quality of life by significantly reducing congestion and emissions and improving safety through its intersection video analytics program.Using the Currux platform, Pinellas County has achieved immediate, remarkable results including:.Over 25% decrease in traffic delays;.Over 25% decrease in carbon emissions; and.Saving drivers hundreds of hours, and thousands of dollars“While these results are impressive, we expect the impact to increase through our selection of Currux's AI platform which will use its machine learning to continuously identify new patterns, make predictions, and adapt its behavior, essentially learning from its experiences to become more accurate and efficient” said Nik Papadopoulos, Traffic Signal Timing Specialist for Pinellas County.“By investing in this, we are not only improving our citizens' quality of life, but creating a platform for the future.““The combination of the Currux platform's accuracy and reliability with its with its quick and efficient installation process and ability to work with existing cameras, other infrastructure ensures technicians are not spending much time on deploying or maintenance. These are more of the next generation improvements that Pinellas is now positioned for.” Forrest Temple, President of Temple Inc.“We are delighted to have been selected by Pinellas County to deliver these corridor results which prove that agencies can achieve not just reduced delays, but cleaner air, improved safety, and tangible economic benefits - within days of deployment,” said Alex Colosivschi, CEO of Currux Vision.“This approach reinforces the role of AI in delivering safer, smarter, and more sustainable urban mobility, setting a model for other agencies nationwide, transforming how we manage traffic in the U.S.”About Currux VisionCurrux Vision ( ) uses the latest in AI, machine learning, and computer vision to modernize and automate ITS systems to improve the quality of life. Currux is used by DOTs and municipalities throughout the U.S., and processes billions of traffic data points daily. Designed and built from the ground up in the USA, this fully integrated platform works with existing infrastructure to securely and rapidly operate within an agency's network. Currux Vision sets the stage for interconnected, intelligent infrastructure that will continue to innovate cost-effective ways to best reduce congestion, lower emissions, and create safer roads for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.About Temple, Inc.Temple, Inc., ( ) located in Decatur, Alabama, is a family-owned company that's been serving the South for over 65 years. Relationship, guided by a commitment to outstanding service and a dedication to integrity, remains a guiding principle of Temple, Inc. Throughout the years, the people of Temple, Inc. have worked to develop enduring relationships with City, County, and State agencies, utility departments, traffic engineering firms, electrical services contractors, and vendor partners.About Pinellas CountyPinellas County ( ) is located on the west central coast of the U.S. state of Florida. As of the 2020 census, the population was 959,107, making it the seventh-most populous county in the state. It is also the most densely populated county in Florida, with 3,425 residents per square mile. It is home to over 38,000 businesses.

