HPE and AMD celebrate launch of new ‘Saudi Made’ server at alfanar facility, bringing more flexibility, speed, and choice to Middle East customers
HPE expands ‘Saudi Made’ portfolio with two new lines of HPE ProLiant servers powered by AMD EPYC processors to boost data analytics capabilities and enhance insights, operational efficiency, and user experiences
Middle East – August 27, 2025 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) announced today the expansion of the HPE ‘Saudi Made’ server portfolio with two new HPE ProLiant servers featuring 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, the HPE ProLiant DL365 and DL385 Gen11 servers. The launch was celebrated at the alfanar production site in Riyadh where HPE, together with AMD and alfanar, proudly presented the first AMD CPU-powered server to leave the new production line, as part of a new milestone of the ‘Saudi Made’ initiative.
This expanded ‘Saudi-Made’ compute portfolio offers next-level security and performance, providing flexibility and speed to boost data analytics capabilities and generate real-time data insights. The HPE ProLiant servers carry the ‘Saudi Tech’ logo and are immediately available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as in Jordan, Egypt, and the Gulf countries. The HPE investment in Saudi-based manufacturing of these leading servers helps accelerate the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global leader in data-driven economies and to reach key goals outlined in Saudi’s Vision 2030.
“We’re delighted to celebrate this major milestone together with our partners AMD and alfanar as we further expand our portfolio of ‘Saudi Made’ servers,” said Mohammad Alrehaili, managing director for Middle East, HPE. “We’ve seen an unprecedented demand for robust digital infrastructure and compute capabilities in the Middle East, driven by key strategic investments and frameworks such as Saudi Vision 2030 and technological advancements like AI. This new server offering, leveraging the latest AMD EPYC processors, directly addresses this demand, delivering predictable high performance at scale while helping ensure rock-solid data security at every level.”
