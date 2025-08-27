Brazil Construction Industry Report 2025-2034 Advanced Technologies And Sustainable Practices Boosts Market Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$136.18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$236 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Brazil
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Size 2024-2025
1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
1.3 Key Demand Drivers
1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure
1.5 Industry Best Practices
1.6 Recent Trends and Developments
1.7 Industry Outlook
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
2.1 Market Trends
2.2 Key Verticals
2.3 Key Regions
2.4 Supplier Power
2.5 Buyer Power
2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks
2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders
3 Economic Summary
3.1 GDP Outlook
3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth
3.3 Inflation Trends
3.4 Democracy Index
3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios
3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position
3.7 Population Outlook
3.8 Urbanisation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
4.1 Country Risk
4.2 Business Climate
5 Latin America Construction Market Overview
5.1 Key Industry Highlights
5.2 Latin America Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)
5.3 Latin America Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)
6 Brazil Construction Market Overview
6.1 Key Industry Highlights
6.2 Brazil Construction Historical Market (2018-2024)
6.3 Brazil Construction Market Forecast (2025-2034)
7 Brazil Construction Market by Construction Type
7.1 New Construction
7.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
7.2 Renovations
8 Brazil Construction Market by End Use
8.1 Commercial
8.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
8.2 Residential
8.3 Industrial
8.4 Institutional
9 Brazil Construction Market by Region
9.1 Sao Paulo
9.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)
9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)
9.2 Minas Gerais
9.3 Rio de Janeiro
9.4 Bahia
9.5 Rio Grande do Sul
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.1.1 Strengths
10.1.2 Weaknesses
10.1.3 Opportunities
10.1.4 Threats
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.3 Key Indicators for Demand
10.4 Key Indicators for Price
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Supplier Selection
11.2 Key Global Players
11.3 Key Regional Players
11.4 Key Player Strategies
