BOS Secures $920,000 Order From Indian Client

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BOSC), announced today that its Supply Chain division, leading global distributor of electromechanical components for the defense and aerospace industries, secured a $920,000 order from an Indian client, marking another significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion within the Indian market.

This order reflects BOS's successful expansion into India's rapidly growing defense and aerospace assembly sector. The company has identified India as a critical global hub for assembly operations serving both domestic and international defense and aerospace manufacturers.

BOS's Supply Chain Division has now secured $3.4 million in orders from the Indian market, representing a 182% increase compared to the $1.2 million generated in the comparable period last year. This growth demonstrates the effectiveness of the company's strategic focus on expanding its presence in this key regional market.

"India represents a tremendous opportunity as a global assembly hub for defense and aerospace applications," said Avidan Zelicovsky, BOS' President. "Our ability to combine orders for cables and connectors to meet the specific needs of Indian assembly companies has been instrumental in driving this remarkable growth.

“A key factor in BOS's success has been its strategic expansion of product offerings to better serve Indian assembly companies. In 2024, we added a comprehensive line of cables and wires to complement its established connector portfolio, enabling BOS to provide a comprehensive offering to customers and facilitating the exciting growth we are seeing in 2025."

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company integrates three specialized divisions:

- Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

- RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

- Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit

For additional information, contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates

+1-214-597-8200



Eyal Cohen, CEO

+972-542525925

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the war against the Hamas and other parties in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.