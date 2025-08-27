403
Dev Technosys Integrates AI & AR For Immersive Video Streaming App Solutions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dev Technosys, a leading global provider of innovative IT solutions, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI and AR-integrated Video Streaming App Development services. This latest offering aims to transform how businesses deliver and users experience video content by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to create highly interactive, personalized, and immersive streaming platforms.
As the demand for video content continues to surge, industries such as entertainment, education, fitness, and e-commerce are seeking advanced video streaming app development solutions to engage audiences like never before. Dev Technosys addresses this need by incorporating cutting-edge technologies that elevate both content creation and viewer interaction.
AI & AR: The Future of Video Streaming
In a competitive digital landscape, traditional streaming platforms struggle to retain user attention. With Dev Technosys' new video streaming app development services, businesses can offer AI-powered recommendations, dynamic content delivery, and AR-driven interactive experiences.
“Our mission is to help businesses provide unparalleled engagement,” said Tarun Nagar, CEO of Dev Technosys.“By integrating AI for content personalization and AR for immersive interactions, we are pushing the boundaries of what video streaming apps can achieve.”
Key features include:
AI-Powered Recommendations: Personalized suggestions based on user behavior, preferences, and viewing history.
AR Integration: Interactive overlays, virtual showrooms, and enhanced real-time engagement.
Predictive Analytics: Business insights into audience trends and monetization strategies.
Seamless Multi-Platform Support: Optimized for smartphones, smart TVs, and wearables.
Ultra-Low Latency Streaming: Ensuring real-time, high-quality video delivery across networks.
Understanding Video Streaming App Development Cost
One of the most common questions businesses face is the video streaming app development cost. Dev Technosys provides flexible pricing models tailored to project requirements, ensuring scalability and cost-efficiency.
Basic Apps ($25,000 – $40,000): Core features like streaming, content categorization, and secure logins.
Advanced Apps ($50,000 – $90,000): AI-driven recommendations, multi-platform compatibility, analytics dashboards.
Premium Solutions ($100,000+): Full AR integration, ultra-low latency, live interactions, and enterprise-grade features.
This transparent pricing approach allows businesses to plan their investment effectively while ensuring maximum ROI.
Why Partner with Dev Technosys?
With over 12 years of experience and a portfolio of 1,500+ successful projects, Dev Technosys has become a trusted partner for global businesses. Their video streaming app development expertise spans industries including OTT platforms, online education, telemedicine, and interactive fitness.
Custom Solutions: Tailored apps to meet unique business needs.
Cutting-Edge Technology: AI, AR, blockchain, and cloud-powered infrastructure.
Robust Security: End-to-end encryption and compliance with global data standards.
24/7 Support: Comprehensive assistance throughout the app lifecycle.
“Our goal is not just to build apps but to empower businesses to lead their industries,” Nagar added.
About Dev Technosys
Founded in 2010, Dev Technosys Pvt. Ltd. is a leading IT solutions provider offering web, mobile, and enterprise-grade applications across various sectors. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and customer success, Dev Technosys continues to drive digital transformation for clients worldwide.
Media Contact:
Name: Tarun Nagar
Position: CEO
Company: Dev Technosys Pvt. Ltd.
Email: ...
Website:
