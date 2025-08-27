Alpha Modus Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp., Defending Core AI Retail Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD), today announced that it filed a patent infringement lawsuit on August 25, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against, a Canadian-based provider of AI-powered“smart shopping carts.”

The complaint alleges Cust2Mate has infringed five Alpha Modus patents that represent the backbone of next-generation retail technology:



U.S. Patent No. 10,977,672 – Real-time inventory management, marketing, and advertising

U.S. Patent No. 11,042,890 – Customer assistance through real-time monitoring and engagement

U.S. Patent No. 11,301,880 – AI-powered retail inventory management

U.S. Patent No. 11,049,120 – Intelligent store layout optimization (AI-driven planograms) U.S. Patent No. 12,354,121 – Seamless in-store shopping and checkout systems



Alpha Modus asserts that Cust2Mate's smart cart products directly infringe these patents by tracking items in carts, analyzing consumer behavior, enabling in-cart payments, and delivering personalized promotions -all core functionalities protected by Alpha Modus' intellectual property.

Wider Industry Implications

The patents at issue extend far beyond smart carts. They cover essential technologies now being tested and deployed by the largest retailers and technology companies worldwide, and global grocers experimenting with cashierless checkout and AI-driven planogram optimization.

“This action reinforces our role as a leader and protector of AI-driven retail innovation,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. “Cust2Mate, and others racing to deploy smart cart and AI in-store systems, are leveraging core technologies invented and patented by Alpha Modus. We will continue to defend our intellectual property and ensure that companies either license our technology or face accountability in court. ”

By filing this lawsuit, Alpha Modus seeks damages, injunctive relief, and enforcement of its intellectual property rights to ensure fair competition in the rapidly evolving AI retail technology sector.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is redefining the retail experience through its patented AI technologies, intelligent kiosks, and targeted consumer engagement tools. By integrating innovation with infrastructure, Alpha Modus is unlocking new monetization pathways for retailers and fintech providers alike.

