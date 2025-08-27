Adroll Unifies Under One Brand, Empowering Marketers With An AI-Powered Connected Advertising Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdRoll today announced a major brand transformation designed to simplify its market presence and strengthen its position as the innovation leader in advertising technology. RollWorks , previously a NextRoll business unit focused on account-based marketing, will officially become the company's AdRoll ABM product, uniting under the AdRoll brand to form one connected advertising platform built for today's fast-moving marketers.

The move unifies NextRoll's portfolio under AdRoll, simplifying the experience for customers and spotlighting the platform's strengths in data, AI, and multi-channel advertising within a connected ecosystem that drives measurable outcomes. With this transformation, AdRoll emerges as an AI-powered, full-funnel platform with solutions for e-commerce, social media, account-based marketing, and cross-channel attribution.

For years, AdRoll and RollWorks operated as distinct brands, creating unnecessary complexity for customers and the market. By unifying under the AdRoll name and platform, the company delivers clarity and focus with two core offerings:



AdRoll – a multi-channel advertising product that helps cross-industry marketers reach customers, drive conversions, and prove ROI across the funnel. AdRoll ABM – a purpose-built account-based marketing product that helps B2B teams turn buyer signals into revenue and align sales and marketing on the right accounts.

“Marketers today are facing seismic shifts, from the rise of AI to new realities in measurement and data privacy,” said Roli Saxena, chief executive officer at NextRoll.“By unifying our brand, we're bringing clarity to a crowded market and delivering a connected advertising platform that turns disruption into opportunity for marketers. This is more than just a rebrand; it's a bold step toward the future of advertising, one where AdRoll leads with innovation, trust, and measurable impact.”

Coinciding with the brand transformation, AdRoll is introducing its new AdRoll AI Assistant, designed to help marketers work smarter and move faster. Acting as an in-platform partner, the AI Assistant streamlines campaign creation, surfaces real-time recommendations, enhances ad creative, and delivers flexible reporting, giving teams more capacity to focus on strategy while keeping performance on track.

“Advertising has long been held back by disconnected tools and fragmented data,” said Vibhor Kapoor, chief business officer at AdRoll.“With a unified brand and a connected advertising ecosystem, AdRoll is removing that friction and giving marketers a simpler, smarter way to work. By linking identity, data, and AI-powered insights across channels, we're building the foundation for the next era of advertising, one that's cohesive, measurable, and built for growth.”

About AdRoll

AdRoll is a connected advertising platform built for growth-minded marketers. With powerful AI, flexible campaign tools, and seamless integrations, AdRoll helps mid-sized businesses turn complexity into clarity and clicks into customers. The AdRoll platform delivers full-funnel performance through multi-channel advertising, audience insights, and cross-channel attribution, supporting marketers across industries including ecommerce, technology, financial services, education, and more. For B2B teams, AdRoll ABM extends these capabilities with account-based precision, multi-touch campaigns, and real-time buyer intelligence. Backed by nearly 20 years of data and award-winning support, AdRoll enables marketing teams to advertise smarter, move faster, and achieve more, all from one place.



