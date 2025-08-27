Diginex And SGS Reaffirm Strategic Alliance To Advance Sustainable Finance Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and GENEVA, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX)(“Diginex”), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, and SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, are pleased to announce the reaffirmation of their strategic alliance, originally established in 2022. This renewed alliance strengthens their commitment to delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions for sustainable finance, empowering organizations to navigate the evolving landscape of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements.

Building on the success of their initial agreement, which focused on providing ESG data assurance services, the extended alliance will deepen collaboration to address the growing demand for robust, transparent, and scalable sustainable finance frameworks. By combining Diginex's cutting-edge ESG data management platforms with SGS's global expertise in assurance, verification, and certification, the strategic alliance will deliver enhanced tools and services to help financial institutions, corporations, and investors align with global sustainability standards and regulations.

Key Highlights of the Reaffirmed Alliance:



Enhanced ESG Data Assurance for Sustainable Finance: The strategic alliance will leverage Diginex's blockchain-enabled technology and SGS's rigorous assurance methodologies to provide what we expect to be unparalleled transparency and reliability in ESG data, enabling better decision-making for sustainable investments.

Scalable Solutions for Financial Institutions: The alliance will focus on developing tailored tools to help banks, asset managers, and other financial entities integrate ESG metrics into their financing and investment strategies, ensuring compliance with frameworks such as the EU Taxonomy and SFDR (Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation).

Global Reach, Local Expertise: With SGS's extensive global network and Diginex's innovative digital platforms, the strategic alliance will deliver localized, high-impact solutions to support clients in meeting regional and international sustainability goals. Driving Net-Zero Ambitions: The collaboration will prioritize solutions that support organizations in achieving net-zero targets, including carbon footprint assessments, supply chain transparency, and sustainability reporting.“We are thrilled to reaffirm our strategic alliance with SGS, a trusted global leader in assurance and certification,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex.“Together, we are uniquely positioned to empower the financial sector with reliable, technology-driven ESG solutions that drive meaningful progress toward a sustainable future.”

“We are proud to continue our strategic alliance with Diginex, building on our shared vision of advancing sustainability through innovation and trust,” said Damien Rousseau, Head of Business Assurance at SGS.“This alliance strengthens our ability to support clients in navigating the complexities of sustainable finance with confidence and precision.”

Since the original agreement in 2022, Diginex and SGS have successfully collaborated to help organizations enhance the credibility of their sustainability reporting. The reaffirmed alliance will further accelerate these efforts, addressing the increasing importance of sustainable finance in achieving global climate and social objectives.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

Forward-Looking Statements

