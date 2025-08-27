Evaxion To Present At Several Conferences During The Second Half Of 2025

Evaxion will provide scientific and company updates at numerous conferences in both the US, Europe and Asia during the coming months



COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 27, 2025 - Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) (“Evaxion”), a clinical-stage TechBio company specializing in developing AI-ImmunologyTM powered vaccines, will be presenting data and company updates at numerous scientific and investor conferences throughout the second half of 2025.

Further to presenting, Evaxion will engage with stakeholders, including potential partners, at the conferences. With events taking place in both the US, Europa and Asia, we will have many opportunities to liaise with global audiences as part of our strategy to identify potential partners and opportunities for both business partnerships and scientific collaborations.

“As a scientific and innovative company, it is very important for us to present our data and discoveries and engage with the external communities. We are excited to be invited to numerous important conferences and especially thrilled to have the two-year clinical data for our personalized cancer vaccine EVX-01 selected for oral presentation at the ESMO congress in October,” says Birgitte Rønø, CSO and interim CEO of Evaxion.

In addition to the events listed below, Evaxion will be participating, but not presenting, at additional conferences to further boost our stakeholder engagement. Also, we may present at additional events not planned or confirmed yet. Please visit our website for more information.

Evaxion conference participation September-December 2025:

19 th Vaccine Congress , September 7-10 - Kyoto

HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference , September 8-10 - New York

6 th ESCMID Conference on vaccines , September 10-13 - Lisbon

Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference, September 12 - New York

HC Andersen seminar , September 18 - Copenhagen

Vax On Vaccines: Present and future in oncology , October 1 - Milan

BiotechX Europe , October 6-8 - Basel

World Vaccine Congress Europe , October 14-16 - Amsterdam

European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 , October 17-21 - Berlin

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2025 , November 5-9 - National Harbor

Vaccines Summit , November 13-15 - Boston

NextGen Omics , November 13-14 - London

About Evaxion

