Far-right politician says he will start mass deportation if he becomes president

Far-right politician Nigel Farage on Tuesday revealed a plan for “mass deportations” of people arriving in the UK on small boats, should he become prime minister.The Reform UK leader outlined a five-year strategy that would involve withdrawing from human rights laws, holding new arrivals in large detention centers, and returning them to countries where they could face imprisonment, torture, or death.Under the policy, women and children would also be detained upon arrival, with up to five charter flights per day scheduled for deportations.Farage characterized the small boats crisis as an “invasion” and described young men arriving as “illegally breaking into our country.”“What other word could possibly describe what has been going on? It is an invasion,” he said to supporters.The party estimates that as many as 600,000 people could be removed from the UK over a five-year period. Operation Restoring Justice, as the plan is called, would prevent anyone arriving by small boat from claiming asylum and pursue return agreements with their countries of origin.Farage, who had previously described mass deportations as a “political impossibility,” said the party now has “a credible plan, so that we can deport hundreds of thousands of people over the five years of a Reform government.”When asked if such a scale was realistic, senior Reform official Zia Yusuf responded: “Totally, yeah.”The proposals would represent a major increase in deportations. Home Office data shows that there were 10,652 asylum-related returns in the UK up to June 2025.

