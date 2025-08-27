Crypto Market Slips as Bitcoin Holds Range and Institutions Signal Long-Term Commitment

MENAFN - Bazoom Group ApS)

The cryptocurrency market turned red last week, with more than 90 of the top 100 coins posting losses in the past 24 hours. Market capitalization fell 2.4% to $4.12 trillion, even as trading volume spiked to $267 billion, which was the highest in days.

For traders, the volatility has been both a challenge and an opportunity, with platforms offering 100x leverage crypto products becoming increasingly popular for those seeking to maximize gains during sharp intraday swings. Trading cryptocurrencies through these trading sites with this high leverage can give traders substantial market exposure without needing a large upfront sum. These tools, when used responsibly, have allowed active traders to capture profits even as broader sentiment shifted downward.

Ethereum, which had recently been pushing toward record levels, dropped 2.3% to $4,647 after touching an intraday low of $4,462. Despite the pullback, ETH has appreciated 19% in the past week and nearly 50% over the past month, maintaining its bullish outlook compared to bitcoin’s more measured pace.

Dogecoin suffered one of the steepest declines among large-cap assets, sliding 6% to $0.2307, while Cardano dropped 4.9% to $0.9524. Binance Coin proved more resilient, losing just 1% to settle near $852. On the other side of the ledger, only six coins in the top 100 managed gains, with Provenance Blockchain rising 7.8% to $0.0288 and LEO Token climbing 3.3% to $9.6. Meanwhile, Bonk and Worldcoin were the biggest losers, each dropping 8.6%.

Market participants were also grappling with mixed policy signals from Washington. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent initially indicated that confiscated bitcoin would be used to seed a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, only to walk back the comments later in the week. He clarified that the Treasury was still evaluating ways to purchase additional BTC, a reversal that underscored the uncertainty surrounding U.S. crypto policy.

The policy noise has left traders leaning on technical analysis. Analysts at Bitunix noted that bitcoin had briefly jumped above a descending trendline to $124,500 before retreating, and now sits around $119,000. They flagged $116,300 as a key bull–bear pivot and identified $119,625 as a “magnet level,” with upper supply concentrated in the $124,600–$126,800 range.

Kyle Chassé, Founder of MV Global, emphasized the bigger picture despite the short-term volatility. “BTC’s recent rally is a testament to its evolving role in the global financial landscape and recent legislative developments,” he said. “This trend is amplified by its powerful network effect, which is fundamentally absent from traditional assets. As prominent institutions and figures invest, their financial stake is tied to bitcoin’s success, turning them into natural advocates who drive a self-reinforcing cycle of education and adoption.” Chassé projected that bitcoin could surpass $250,000 by the end of the year, citing growing regulatory clarity and institutional inflows.

Institutional demand was echoed by Gadi Chait, Head of Investment at Xapo Bank, who highlighted strong flows into digital asset products. At last check, BTC was trading at $119,043, rebounding from an intraday low of $117,603 after peaking earlier near $121,967. Analysts noted the coin’s ability to hold the $118,000 to $119,000 range despite multiple tests of lower levels, keeping hopes alive for another push toward its recent all-time high of $124,128.