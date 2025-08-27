403
AKSSAI Expands Presence To Mumbai, Nagpur, And Vadodara, Accelerating Nationwide Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 27, 2025 - AKSSAI ProjExel Pvt. Ltd., a fast-growing professional services and technology company specializing in AI-powered accounting and compliance solutions, announces its expansion into three new cities, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Vadodara, marking another significant step in its rapid India-wide growth. With this expansion, AKSSAI further strengthens its footprint across western India, bringing its innovative platform and services closer to businesses in these thriving markets.
With a current presence in more than 15 cities, AKSSAI is on track with its ambitious vision of scaling operations to 200 locations across India in the coming years.
Founded in 2018 to address the shortage of skilled accountants and the absence of unified financial management systems, AKSSAI has built a strong reputation for delivering simplified, high-quality accounting, tax, payroll, legal, and advisory services. At the heart of its service delivery is FINAC, the company's proprietary AI-driven platform, which has transformed the way clients manage financial operations. By automating workflows, ensuring real-time compliance updates, and embedding governance at scale, FINAC enables accuracy, efficiency, and speed while remaining cost-competitive.
Speaking about the expansion, Anil K. Sharma, Director, AKSSAI ProjExel, said,“Our entry into Mumbai, Nagpur, and Vadodara reflects our commitment to being closer to the businesses that rely on us for simplified and reliable compliance solutions. Mumbai, as India's financial hub, offers immense opportunities to collaborate with enterprises of all sizes, while Nagpur and Vadodara are fast-emerging business centers that align with our mission to empower MSMEs and large companies alike. At AKSSAI, our vision is not just expansion in numbers, but building a robust, scalable, and accessible ecosystem of professional services powered by FINAC. Every new office brings us closer to democratizing high-quality accounting and compliance support for businesses everywhere.”
What makes AKSSAI's approach unique is its relentless focus on simplification, governance, and scale. Over half of FINAC's modules are dedicated to quality checks, governance controls, and delivery management, ensuring accountability and accuracy at every step. By combining technology and expertise, AKSSAI delivers enterprise-grade solutions to clients ranging from MSMEs to large corporations.
About AKSSAI
AKSSAI ProjExel Pvt. Ltd. is a technology-driven consulting company founded in 2018, offering AI-powered accounting, tax, payroll, legal, and advisory services across India and international markets. With a flagship product-FINAC-designed for simplicity and scalability, AKSSAI is committed to transforming how businesses manage their financial and compliance responsibilities.
