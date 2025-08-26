KINDERCARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Kindercare Learning Companies, Inc. - KLC
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of KinderCare as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (... ), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 13, 2025 .
About the Lawsuit
KinderCare and certain of its executives and others are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the“Offering Documents”), violating federal securities laws.
The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) numerous incidents of child abuse, neglect, and harm had occurred at KinderCare facilities; (ii) the Company did not provide the“highest quality care possible” at its facilities, and, indeed, in numerous instances had failed to provide even basic care, meet minimum standards in the child care industry, or comply with the laws and regulations governing the care of children; and (iii) as a result, the Company was exposed to a material, undisclosed risk of lawsuits, adverse regulatory action, negative publicity, reputational damage, and business loss.
The case is Gollapalli v. KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc., No. 25-cv-01424.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
...
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
