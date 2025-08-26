Ray Tubes Launches SELECT 6SL7 Vacuum Tubes

The SELECT 6SL7 joins the Ray Tubes SELECT Collection lineup.

Vacuum tube company expands line-up with new-production 6SL7 vacuum tubes in its SELECT Collection

- Nelson Wu, CEOOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ray Tubes is pleased to announce that SELECT 6SL7 vacuum tubes are now available from its global network of retail partners.The 6SL7 is a high-mu variant of the more common 6SN7. Like many tubes, it was used extensively for military purposes during World War II, but slowly fell out of use in the following decades. Starting in the 1970s, renewed interest in Japanese tube audio eventually led to a resurgence in 6SL7 popularity.“The 6SN7 was one of the very first tubes we brought to market,” said Ray Tubes CEO Nelson Wu.“Now we're excited to add its high-mu cousin to our lineup.”6SL7 tubes are available through the Ray Tubes SELECT Collection . Like all Ray Tubes vacuum tubes, they are manufactured specifically for audio applications and undergo a seven-step quality control procedure backed by the Ray Tubes One Year Warranty . The SELECT Collection, which caters to users looking to get more out of their existing system, goes further with tubes hand-picked by audio engineers to stricter selection criteria. SELECT Collection tubes aim to rival the very best New Old Stock (NOS) tubes without the headache involved in navigating the NOS marketplace.“One of our core priorities is to make the tubes our customers tell us they need,” said Wu.“With the more widely used tubes, that's easy-but sometimes it means putting in the effort to develop a rarer tube. That's what happened with the 6SL7.”SELECT 6SL7 vacuum tubes are available as single tubes or as a matched pair.About Ray TubesRay Tubes is an Oakland-based company specializing in new-production vacuum tubes for the audiophile industry. Through its network of retail and brand partners, Ray Tubes' mission is to supply the industry with easily accessible tubes designed and tested specifically for audio applications. Many of the most common vacuum tubes, including the 12AU7, 12AX7, EL34, 6SN7, KT88, and 300B are available now.

Media Relations

Ray Tubes Inc

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.