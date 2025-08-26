VCI Global Secures US$22 Million Sovereign AI Infrastructure Contract Featuring NVIDIA-Powered Encrypted Compute Stack

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Military-Grade Encryption, AI Vault Storage, and QTrustCard PCIe Technology Deployed in Strategic Deal with Regional Intelligence-Tech Leader, Codetext

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”), through its cybersecurity and AI infrastructure subsidiary V Gallant Limited (“V Gallant”), today announced it has secured a landmark US$22 million sovereign AI infrastructure contract with Codetext (BVI) Limited (“Codetext”), a regional powerhouse in software development and intelligence-driven national security solutions.

This milestone agreement positions VCI Global at the forefront of sovereign AI infrastructure, incorporating military-grade encryption at the chip and storage levels, while leveraging NVIDIA-powered compute systems to facilitate secure, high-performance AI operations that are jurisdictionally contained and independent of third-party cloud providers.

Under the contract, V Gallant will deliver a full-stack sovereign AI system consisting of:



QuantVault – An encrypted data storage vault designed with zero-leakage architecture

QTrustCard – A proprietary PCIe encryption accelerator enabling hardware-level security

SecureGPUTM – NVIDIA-integrated compute systems built to process large AI workloads within an encrypted, jurisdictional boundary Local AI Stack Integration – Full on-premise AI orchestration platform for LLM training, inference, and regulatory-compliant control

Together, these components deliver a fortified, scalable AI compute environment for data-sensitive sectors such as intelligence, fintech, gaming, Web3, and national digital infrastructure.

Codetext, known for its expertise in software engineering, AI deployment, and mission-critical enterprise platforms, works closely with government agencies and regulatory bodies across the region. Codetext's focus on intelligence services, financial infrastructure, and digital sovereignty aligns directly with the benefits of V Gallant's sovereign AI systems.

For Codetext, adopting this infrastructure ensures regulatory compliance, operational independence, and competitive differentiation. By safeguarding intellectual property and enabling AI-powered services without reliance on external cloud providers, Codetext is positioned to deliver trusted, next-generation solutions to its government and enterprise clients.

The global demand for sovereign and localized AI infrastructure is accelerating, driven by regulatory requirements, rising cybersecurity risks, and the growing need for digital independence. Industry forecasts project the AI infrastructure market to reach approximately US$197.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a 17.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Meanwhile, Southeast Asia's data center investments are expected to grow to approximately US$17.7 billion by 2029, according to Mordor Intelligence. Against this backdrop, the Codetext contract firmly positions VCI Global as a first mover in capturing meaningful share of this rapidly expanding market.

V Gallant's infrastructure ensures data sovereignty by keeping information within jurisdictional boundaries, with every transaction encrypted at the chip level. This empowers clients like Codetext to deploy high-performance AI solutions while meeting the most stringent security, privacy, and compliance requirements.

“The future of AI requires trust, and that starts with infrastructure. This contract proves our ability to deliver scalable, sovereign-grade systems that empower our clients to innovate without compromise. We are proud to partner with Codetext, a recognized leader in intelligence-driven digital solutions, to co-create the next frontier of AI infrastructure,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About V Gallant Limited

V Gallant, a subsidiary of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG), is a leading provider of AI infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions, delivering advanced technologies that drive both innovation and security. The company supplies high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware and software platforms for training Large Language Models (LLMs), developing AI agents, and advancing machine learning and data analytics. Additionally, V Gallant offers comprehensive cybersecurity services to safeguard organizations against evolving threats, ensuring data integrity and operational resilience in an increasingly digital world.

For more information, please visit .

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a cross-sector platform builder integrating deep technology with financial architecture to enable sovereign-ready digital ecosystems. Evolving from its roots in capital markets consultancy, the company now operates across fintech, AI, robotics, and cybersecurity.

Its mission is to empower governments, enterprises, and institutions, particularly in Southeast Asia, to scale securely, intelligently, and independently. At the core of its latest innovations is a sovereign AI data platform fortified by proprietary military-grade encryption, built to meet the highest standards of digital sovereignty, national security, and enterprise resilience.

For more information on the Company, please log on to .

