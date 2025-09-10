Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ana Carolina Garriga

Ana Carolina Garriga


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Professor. Department of Government, University of Essex Profile Articles Activity

Carolina Garriga is a Professor in the Department of Government at the University of Essex, and visiting professor at the London School of Economics (2024-2025). Her research interests include international and comparative political economy, and international cooperation. Her current work focuses on central banks' governance, monetary institutions in developing countries, foreign direct investment, and the political economy of conflict. Her research has been published in the Journal of Politics, International Studies Quarterly, the Journal of Peace Research, the Journal of Conflict Resolution, Governance, Regulation & Governance, Economic Modelling, Economic Analysis and Policy, and other outlets.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Political Science, University of Essex
Education
  • 2010 University of Pittsburgh, Political Science

The Conversation

MENAFN26082025000199003603ID1109979618

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search