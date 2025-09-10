Ana Carolina Garriga
Carolina Garriga is a Professor in the Department of Government at the University of Essex, and visiting professor at the London School of Economics (2024-2025). Her research interests include international and comparative political economy, and international cooperation. Her current work focuses on central banks' governance, monetary institutions in developing countries, foreign direct investment, and the political economy of conflict. Her research has been published in the Journal of Politics, International Studies Quarterly, the Journal of Peace Research, the Journal of Conflict Resolution, Governance, Regulation & Governance, Economic Modelling, Economic Analysis and Policy, and other outlets.Experience
-
–present
Professor of Political Science, University of Essex
-
2010
University of Pittsburgh, Political Science
