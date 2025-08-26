The PIN Debuts On Kickstarter As The World's First Handcrafted Wooden Earbuds With Built-In AI

MENAFN - GetNews)A new entry in the consumer tech is challenging the notion that sustainability and cutting-edge performance cannot coexist. The PIN, the world's first handcrafted wooden, AI-powered earbuds, has officially launched on Kickstarter, and the early response has been overwhelming. Fully funded within just two hours of its debut, the campaign has already raised more than $66,000 from over 480 backers in its first week. It has also earned Kickstarter's coveted“Project We Love” award, an endorsement given to fewer than one in twenty campaigns.







Blending design, craftsmanship, and functionality, The PIN brings together FSC-certified wood finishes (Bamboo, Cherry, and Walnut) with advanced AI features, including real-time translation across 150 languages. It also comes with companion app features like AI chat assistance, voice assistant integration, and GPS-assisted location tracking. With these features, The PIN seeks to prove a larger point: consumers no longer have to choose between eco-conscious design and premium performance.

“At Berkeley, I learned a hard truth: why so many sustainable products fail,” said Sudeshna Naik, the creator of The PIN and a graduate in Development Engineering.“The answer was clear: if people feel they're compromising on performance, they won't choose sustainability. The PIN was designed to change that by delivering uncompromising sound quality, AI-powered intelligence and sustainable craftsmanship in one.”

The launch marks a timely response to the challenges facing consumer electronics. More than 200 million pairs of plastic earbuds are sold annually, most ending up in landfills within just two to three years. The PIN helps address this growing crisis through its circular design ecosystem, use of renewable wood, and focus on durability while offering features that rival or surpass conventional earbuds.

The Kickstarter campaign continues to attract early adopters drawn to its promise of cutting-edge innovation and sustainability. The $129 Early Bird tier, a $56 savings, remains available but is selling quickly. Once sold out, pricing will move to the next tier.

Backers have until September 10, 2025 to join the campaign and be among the first to experience The PIN.

To become a backer, visit the Kickstarter campaign or learn more about the story behind The Pin at .

