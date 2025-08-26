500% Increase In Year-Over-Year Revenue For Q2 With Aggressive Acquisition Plans In Play Including UK Telecom 3D Design/Modeling Company For Global AI Drone & Quantum Computing Leader: Zenatech, Inc.

Advanced AI Drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing Solutions Provider with Expanding Global Presence.

Customers in Law Enforcement, Health, Government and Industrial Sectors, Plus Agriculture, Defense and Logistics.

Solutions Incorporate Machine Learning Software, AI, Predictive Modeling, Quantum Computing and Other Software & Hardware Innovations.

Offices Operating in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE with Expansion into the USA.

Record Financial Results with Over 500% Increase in Year-Over-Year Revenue for 2nd Quarter and Over 250% Increase in Revenue for the 1st Six Months of 2025.

Offer Signed to Acquire a UK Telecom Sector 3D Design & Modeling Company, Expanding Drone as a Service European Footprint.

Signed Agreements to Acquire Two Florida Companies, Expanding Drone as a Service Footprint into Aviation, Defense and Power Washing.

Closed Eight US Acquisitions Toward Goal of Establishing 25 Drone as a Service Locations Across the US by Mid-2026.

New Quantum Computing Division for R&D Initiatives to Solve Challenges in Modern Defense and Autonomous Drone Systems.

Sky Traffic Project Focused on AI-Enabled Drones and Quantum Computing to Optimize Traffic Flows and Support Public Safety for Government Applications.

MENAFN - GetNews)



$ZENA Specializing in AI Drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing Solutions for Wide Applications: ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA)



ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA ) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, ZENA has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes.

With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, health, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, the ZENA portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business model and network of locations through acquisitions.







Zena Drone a wholly owned subsidiary of ZENA , develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation and defense applications.

ZENA Signs Offer to Acquire a UK Telecom Sector 3D Design & Modeling Company, Expanding Drone as a Service European Footprint

On August 26th ZENA announced it has signed an offer to acquire a well established UK-based 3D design and modeling company serving the Telecom sector. The new potential acquisition provides transmission tower design, upgrade, and inspection services, and marks the first expansion of the ZENA Drone as a Service business into the UK. ZENA expects this to further expand its strategic international footprint in Europe, while also providing new opportunities within the telecommunications and infrastructure sectors.

The target company has long-standing leading telecom customers, providing advanced 3D scanning, modeling, and design-including digital twins and building information modeling-that enables more efficient building, maintaining, and upgrading of critical telecom infrastructure. Recognizing the ongoing maintenance demands of telecom towers, ZENA future plans include expanding into rust remediation and spray-painting services using drones.







The ZENA acquisition strategy is designed to modernize traditional surveying, inspection and other legacy established businesses by integrating advanced AI drone hardware and software capabilities. ZENA believes this approach accelerates market adoption, expands its client base, and transforms fragmented and manual workflows into scalable, tech-driven solutions.

ZENA has now completed eight acquisitions toward its goal of establishing 25 Drone as a Service locations by mid-year, 2026. The ZENA DaaS model provides flexible on-demand or convenient subscription-based access for business or government clients, to advanced drone services for surveying, inspections, power washing, maintenance, and more, eliminating the need to invest in drone hardware and software, pilots, maintenance, or regulatory compliance.

Agreements to Acquire Two Florida Companies, Expanding Drone as a Service Footprint into Aviation, Defense, and Power Washing

On August 21st ZENA announced it has signed offers to acquire two Florida-based companies expected to expand its US DaaS services footprint into drone-based power washing and new aviation, defense, government, and commercial customers. The acquisitions will unlock significant revenue potential as well as diversification across the Southeast region and nationally.

One proposed acquisition is a Florida-based power wash services company with operations across multiple counties, marking the first US entry for ZENA into the power washing sector. This acquisition will provide ZENA with a platform to scale drone-enabled power wash services rapidly to new markets, including airplane maintenance, aviation facilities, and defense infrastructure. Power washing in aviation uses high-pressure water and drone-assisted cleaning systems to remove dirt, debris, and contaminants from aircraft exteriors and infrastructure, and cleans and sanitizes interiors. The sector is poised to grow due to increasing fleet sizes, stricter safety and efficiency standards, and the rising adoption of automated, eco-friendly maintenance technologies.

An additional proposed ZENA acquisition is a land surveying firm with over 30 years of history serving Florida-based developers and homebuilders. With a long-standing client base and trusted reputation, the Company believes this partnership will enhance its Southeast region DaaS presence and create a strong platform to expand drone services across additional

New Quantum Computing Division to Accelerate Drone and Defense Capabilities

On August 19th ZENA announced the formation of its new Quantum Computing Division. The new division will focus on development of R&D initiatives that harness the next generation of computing power to solve very complex challenges in modern defense and autonomous drone systems that can utilize ZENA drone solutions.

The US Department of Defense, along with other federal agencies, has called for advancements in quantum-resistant communications, post-quantum cybersecurity, and quantum sensing for drone navigation in GPS-denied environments to ensure US defence and aerospace superiority. In line with these priorities, the ZENA Quantum Computing Division will focus on the development of both hardware and software quantum innovations for use cases such as encryption and secure communications for mission-critical operations, enhanced navigation without GPS, and AI drone fleet optimization for a variety of ISR (Inspection, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) defense applications.

The ZENA Quantum Computing Division will also further two existing Quantum R&D projects. The Sky Traffic project is focused on the use of AI-enabled drones and quantum computing to optimize traffic flows and support public safety for government applications. The Clear Sky project is focused on leveraging AI drone swarms and quantum computing to improve localized weather forecasts and extreme weather predictions, helping save lives and reduce economic losses.

Over 500% Increase in Year-Over-Year Revenue for Second Quarter of 2025 and Over 250% Increase in Revenue for the First Six Months of Year

On August 12th ZENA announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Results include a 500% increase in year-over-year revenue for the second quarter and a 250% revenue increase for the first six months of the year compared to the same period last year. In addition, ZENA delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue, driven by exceptional performance for its Drone as a Service (DaaS) segment, steady growth in its enterprise SaaS software division, and progress was made towards advancing its defense industry business. Revenue for the quarter was a record $2.24 million from $371,049 in Q2 2024. Revenue for the first half of 2025 reached $3.38 million, up from $962,428 for the same period in 2024.

For more information on $ZENA visit :

DISCLAIMER:

Disclosure listed on the CorporateAds website