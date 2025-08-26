Commercial Vehicles To Improve Small Business Efficiency Amid Rising Inflation

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

2025 Outlook of Popular Choices in Indiana

- Victor Figlin, GM for Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The commercial vehicle landscape is undergoing a significant transformation in 2025, following the increasing adoption of electric vans and trucks. Experts from the Indy Auto Man commercial truck dealership claim that this shift is not just a trend; it presents a crucial chance for small businesses to improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Electric commercial vehicles offer several advantages that can directly benefit small enterprises. With lower fuel costs-electricity is often cheaper than gasoline or diesel-businesses can significantly reduce their operational expenses. Additionally, electric vans and trucks require less maintenance compared to their internal combustion counterparts, translating into fewer downtime hours and lower repair bills. A study from the U.S. Department of Energy found that electric vehicles have 40% fewer moving parts than traditional vehicles, making them easier and less costly to maintain.

The environmental benefits of ECV can also enhance a business's reputation. As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability, businesses that adopt green technologies can attract environmentally conscious customers, thereby expanding their market reach. Furthermore, U.S. government offers incentives for businesses to switch to electric vehicles, providing additional financial relief.

Electric vans are becoming increasingly popular across the United States, with more people and businesses choosing them for both personal and commercial use.”The global electric commercial vehicle market size was estimated at USD 85.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2025 to 2030”. The majority of leading manufacturers are turning to electric vehicle production. Ford is at the forefront of this trend. Kia has unveiled its first electric van, the PV5, which is being tested in the U.S., Ram plans to launch an electric ProMaster in 2025.

Large companies like FedEx are using electric vans in their fleets, while smaller startups like Grounded are adapting them for campervans.

While the allure of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure in Indiana continues to grow, challenges such as battery reliability and driving range persist. Although commercial EVs show great progress, the realities of battery life and charging infrastructure require the need for a balanced approach when selecting a vehicle that meets both reliability and cost efficiency.

“2025 is set to be a pivotal year for commercial vehicles,” says Eugene Gorin, co-founder of Indy Auto Man, a leading used car dealership in Indiana.“Small businesses are increasingly focused on efficiency, safety, and sustainability, and we try to offer the best models to meet these trends.”

The following list, prepared by Indy Auto Man dealership practitioners, highlights examples of the best commercial transport models in the Indiana state that can help improve small business efficiency in 2025:

Ford Transit: a top choice for delivery services and tradespeople alike. Its customizable configurations allow businesses to tailor it to their specific needs.

Ram ProMaster: ideal for small businesses that require easy loading and unloading capabilities. Its competitive pricing also makes it a popular option.

Chevrolet Express: favored for its reliability and robust performance. Many small businesses utilize the Chevrolet Express for transporting goods and equipment across Indiana.

Nissan NV3500 HD: a solid choice for contractors and service providers who need a dependable workhorse with powerful engine options and ample cargo space.

GMC Savana: offers a sturdy build and reliability that many businesses trust for their daily operations.

Ford F-150: a durable vehicle capable of handling heavy loads while providing comfort and technology features.

For business owners looking to invest in reliable pre-owned commercial vehicles, Indy Auto Man offers an extensive inventory of used trucks and vans in Indiana.

Indy Auto Man also offers financing solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes, ensuring that acquiring a commercial vehicle is both accessible and cost-effective. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a deep understanding of the local market, Indy Auto Man continues to be a trusted partner for entrepreneurs across Indiana.

About Indy Auto Man

Located in Indianapolis, Indy Auto Man is a top used commercial vehicle dealership known for its exceptional customer service and diverse inventory. Specializing in quality pre-owned vehicles, Indy Auto Man helps businesses find the right solutions for their transportation needs. In 2025, in addition to previously gained awards, the dealership proudly received the prestigious Top Rated Dealer award from CarGurus, recognizing its commitment to excellence and high standards within the industry. This accolade reflects Indy Auto Man's dedication to customer satisfaction and cements its status as a dependable ally for businesses in Indiana looking for reliable cars, SUVs, trucks, and commercial vehicles.

