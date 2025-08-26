RTA Qualifies New Drivers Through Tadreeb' Digital Platform

The platform serves over 250,000 trainees annually

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 26th of August 2025:

In line with its vision to be the World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility, and as part of its ongoing digital transformation drive, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is qualifying and training new drivers through the ‘Tadreeb' digital platform. The platform links all driving institutes across Dubai, fully digitises training and qualification processes, automates assessments, and consolidates all trainee-related data.

Providing further details, Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA's Licensing Agency, said: “The purpose of the platform is to identify the needs of trainees based on analysed data and figures, ensuring quality training for drivers and licensing a pool of skilled, professional drivers. It also contributes to achieving the highest safety standards, enhancing performance quality, and strengthening governance processes in line with global best practices.”

Mahboob added: “The platform utilises the latest artificial intelligence technologies to qualify and train drivers across more than 27 training institute locations, supported by over 3,400 instructors and more than 3,000 training vehicles. Each vehicle's route is electronically geo-tracked and linked to the main system. Serving around 250,000 trainees annually with over six million hours of training per year, the platform has operated safely since its inception, offering a seamless, fully paperless user experience.”

Among the key outcomes of the ‘Tadreeb' platform, managed by the Licensing Agency at RTA, are improved training quality, enhanced transparency and precision in trainee assessments, and measurable contributions to reducing fatalities among new drivers. The platform also supports decision-making through smart dashboards that monitor training indicators, ensures full automation of performance evaluation criteria and transactions, and streamlines services for training permits and contracts through integration with relevant issuing authorities. This integration has halved waiting times for permits, reduced operating costs, enhanced remote monitoring through the Smart Licensing Centre, and achieved 97% compliance by trainers with prescribed training stages.

RTA continues to work with all strategic partners to ensure the provision of safe and reliable training services. Adherence to safety and security standards remains a core part of its responsibility, reinforcing performance and compliance with all qualification and training requirements. Notably, ‘Tadreeb' is the first unified platform in the world to be recognised by the International Commission for Driver Testing (CIECA) and has also won the Prince Michael International Road Safety Award this year.

The initiative has also set out several future directions to ensure its development and sustainability for the next generation, most notably by harnessing artificial intelligence to enhance the customer journey, leveraging data to personalise training, and automating training oversight and governance.

