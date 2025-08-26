Dubai Trade Hub Aligns With Swedish Fintech For AI-Driven Infrastructure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

DMCC and Vermiculus have formalised a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding, aimed at advancing financial market infrastructure with cutting-edge technological capabilities. The agreement positions DMCC to enhance its support for nearly 26,000 member companies across its business ecosystems through AI-powered, cloud-native fintech solutions.

The MoU will explore collaborative development of technology solutions tailored to exchanges, clearing houses and central securities depositories-including joint projects and knowledge-transfer initiatives. This aligns with DMCC's broader objective to incorporate AI across its infrastructure and strengthen Dubai's standing as a global trade and technology centre.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, emphasised the vital role of technology and knowledge exchange in shaping the future of trade and finance. He noted that the partnership lays the groundwork for innovation and business growth, reaffirming DMCC's commitment to deliver global businesses the environment to thrive from Dubai.

Vermiculus, founded in 2019 in Stockholm, brings expertise in developing state-of-the-art, cloud-native systems with AI integration for mission-critical financial market infrastructure. With experience spanning over 25 years and more than 75 projects for global exchanges, clearing houses and central securities depositories, the firm is well-placed to support DMCC's ambitious technology strategy.

Taraneh Derayati, CEO of Vermiculus, highlighted the alignment between both organisations' pursuit of high-quality AI-focused fintech solutions. She cited their successful history of collaboration with DGCX as a natural foundation for this broader partnership.

Nils-Robert Persson, Founder and Chairman of Vermiculus, underlined that working with a dynamic business district such as DMCC presents valuable avenues for mutual growth. He reiterated Vermiculus's commitment to delivering reliable, innovative solutions to exchanges and financial institutions globally.

The timing of the agreement coincides with deepening economic and technological ties between the UAE and Sweden, reflecting a shared drive toward innovation-led growth. The venture reinforces Dubai's commitment to attracting impactful partnerships and bolstering its position as an international nexus for commerce and technological advancement.

By facilitating the deployment of AI-driven infrastructure solutions, the collaboration aims to increase resilience, scalability and efficiency in DMCC's financial market operations. The initiative also signals an increasing convergence between trade hubs and fintech innovators-underscoring Dubai's strategic pivot toward technology-powered trade ecosystems.

The nature and timeline of specific projects under the MoU have not been detailed publicly, but both parties appear intent on leveraging their capabilities swiftly to deliver tangible benefits across DMCC's diverse business ecosystem.

