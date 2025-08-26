Micropolis Robotics Enters Egypt And North Africa With Aerxio Distribution Deal
August 26, 2025 by Mai Tao
Micropolis Robotics , a developer of unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, has agreed an exclusive distribution agreement with Aerxio, a UAE-based technology solutions provider, who will act as sole distributor of Micropolis' advanced UGVs and related technologies across Egypt and North Africa.
Aerxio has developed and maintains key strategic relationships with companies across Egypt and the North African region.
This partnership marks a significant milestone in Micropolis's international expansion strategy, bringing autonomous police patrols, surveillance platforms, and AI-driven robotics solutions to additional high-growth, regional markets through local, strategic partnerships.
Fareed Aljawhari, founder, CEO and director of Micropolis, says:“This partnership opens significant opportunities for us to attract new customers in attractive markets with a growing demand for advanced security infrastructure solutions.
“Both Egypt, and the broader African continent, represent areas where our autonomous solutions can address critical security challenges including border protection initiatives.”
The agreement grants Aerxio exclusive distribution rights to Micropolis' flagship platform, The Patrol, engineered for open-road and desert operations with speeds up to 50 km/h, 15-hour runtime, rapid charging capabilities, and Microspot AI technology optimized for law enforcement and security applications.
