Chemours Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report, Showcasing Latest Progress Against Its 2030 Goals

MENAFN - 3BL) The Chemours Company, a global chemistry company, today announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing significant progress toward its Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) goals. The report titled“Trusted Chemistry” is an affirmation of the company's vision and commitment to using the power of chemistry to solve some of the world's most pressing challenges while improving lives and helping communities thrive.

“Our Trusted Chemistry vision is more than aspirational; it's directional,” said Denise Dignam, President and CEO of Chemours.“It guides how we operate, innovate, and engage with our stakeholders. The 2024 Sustainability Report reflects our unwavering commitment to responsible manufacturing, environmental stewardship, and community impact. I'm proud of the progress we've made and excited about the opportunities ahead.”

The 2024 report reflects a pivotal year for Chemours, marked by refreshed core values, a new corporate strategy-Pathway to Thrive-and measurable sustainability achievements. Key Highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report include:



Reached a 76% reduction in fluorinated organic chemical (FOC) process emissions globally since 2018, advancing toward the goal of a 99% reduction by 2030.

Achieved 52% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, keeping Chemours on track to meet its 60% reduction target by 2030 and net-zero by 2050.

Accomplished the 2030 Sustainable Offerings goal six years ahead of schedule, with 50% of revenue now coming from products that make a specific contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Completed Chemours' first Double Materiality Assessment, supporting further alignment of the company's sustainability priorities with stakeholder needs. The insights are being used to inform actions and evolve the 2030 CRC aspirations and goals, to build on achievements and drive more impact to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The report also details Chemours' Trusted Chemistry vision in action with features on continued investment in sustainable technologies and circularity, including:



Liquid cooling solutions for data centers, including two-phase immersion fluid, which can reduce cooling energy use by up to 90% and nearly eliminate cooling-related water consumption when compared to traditional air-cooling technologies.

Advanced binders that enable dry electrode manufacturing for electric vehicle (EV) batteries; a process that can reduce manufacturing footprint by 75%, energy consumption by approximately 47%, and eliminate the need for hazardous solvent use and recovery. Sharpening our focus on helping to build a more circular economy by implementing circularity principles in our operations and with partners, as part of our broader commitment to make the most of critical resources, prevent waste, take climate action, and support a thriving society.

To read the full 2024 Sustainability Report, visit .

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in providing industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and advanced electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Through our three businesses – Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials – we deliver application expertise and chemistry-based innovations that solve customers' biggest challenges. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as OpteonTM, FreonTM, Ti-PureTM, NafionTM, TeflonTM, VitonTM, and KrytoxTM. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC, Chemours has approximately 6,000 employees and 28 manufacturing sites and serves approximately 2,500 customers in approximately 110 countries. For more information, visit chemours or follow us on LinkedIn .

