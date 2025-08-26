Loka Supports Specialist Direct In Expanding Its Market-Leading Transplantai Platform

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Specialist Direct (SDI), the market leader in AI-powered diagnostic imaging solutions for organ procurement organizations (OPOs) and transplant hospitals, today announced its collaboration with Loka , an award-winning industry leader in AI and machine learning software development.Specialist Direct's TransplantAI software leverages advanced image classifications and deep learning to empower SDI's transplant pathologists to make faster, more informed decisions and ensure that more organs are safely utilized for transplantation. More OPOs use TransplantAI than any other AI imaging software and it is proven to increase the speed and accuracy of transplant pathology image interpretations. As the 2024 AWS Innovation Partner of the Year, Loka is committed to Specialist Direct's mission of harnessing novel AI technologies to optimize organ utilization and improve patient outcomes."Loka thrives where meaningful mission and groundbreaking technology intersect," said Sushmitha Regulapati, VP of Healthcare and Life Sciences for Loka.“We're proud to support Specialist Direct in scaling a solution that turns real-time medical data into life-saving decisions, with cloud-native infrastructure that meets the urgency and precision this work demands.”TransplantAI, an integrated part of Specialist Direct's SDI Cloud, rapidly identifies and classifies structures within organ donor images to ensure more organs are utilized for successful patient transplants. When it comes to organ transplants, timelines are urgent and decisions consequential. Specialist Direct's technology combines deep learning algorithms with transplant data to help SDI pathologists streamline decision-making in these time-sensitive scenarios. Combining TransplantAI with Specialist Direct's transplant pathologists results in a measurable increase in organ utilization, improving patient safety, and ultimately saves lives.“Loka is well known as one of the premier AI and machine learning software development organizations in the world. We're proud to announce that we're collaborating with Loka to further expand our TransplantAI platform and maximize the number of life-saving organs going to patients who need them,” said Scott Rombach, Founder and CEO of Specialist Direct.About Loka | LokaSilicon Valley–based Loka has been the competitive advantage behind ambitious digital transformations for over 20 years. Since 2004, the team has delivered 1,000+ launches across Healthcare & Life Sciences, Education, SaaS, and more-specializing in AI/ML, DevOps, and Big Data. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and member of the AWS GenAIIC Partner Innovation Alliance, Loka converts over half of GenAI POCs into production-among the highest rates in the AWS ecosystem. Loka helps startups to Fortune 50s unlock new revenue streams, streamline operations, and move from experimentation to production with speed and certainty.About Specialist Direct (SDI) | specialistdirectincSpecialist Direct is the market leader in providing AI-driven diagnostic telehealth solutions to the organ procurement and transplant industry. Through its network of top U.S. medical specialists and proprietary transplant technologies, including its flagship artificial intelligence platform TransplantAI, Specialist Direct enables faster, more accurate interpretations of diagnostic studies. By combining cutting-edge AI algorithms with medical expertise, the company's solutions significantly enhance organ utilization, reduce time-to-decision, and ultimately help save more lives. Specialist Direct provides AI-enhanced services across telecardiology, teledermatology, telenephrology, telepathology, telepulmonology, and teleradiology.

Specialist Direct Public Relations

Specialist Direct

+1 888-317-0776

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.