Prostar SEO Unveils Cutting-Edge LLM SEO Services

Montreal, QC, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar SEO , a leader in digital marketing and search engine optimization, has announced the launch of its most advanced Large Language Model (LLM) SEO services . This innovative offering is set to redefine the landscape of digital marketing by integrating state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technologies with proven SEO strategies.









ChatGPT SEO at Its Best

As businesses increasingly rely on digital platforms to reach their target audiences, the demand for sophisticated SEO solutions has never been greater. ProStar SEO's new LLM SEO services are designed to meet this demand by providing businesses with unparalleled insights and strategies to enhance their online visibility and drive organic traffic.

The LLM SEO services leverage cutting-edge AI technologies to analyze vast amounts of data, enabling businesses to optimize their content with precision and efficiency. This approach not only improves search engine rankings but also enhances user engagement by delivering more relevant and personalized content.

"The launch of our LLM SEO services marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses to succeed in the digital age," said Eric St-Cyr, CEO of ProStar SEO. "By harnessing the power of AI, we are able to offer our clients a competitive edge in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

ProStar SEO's expertise in technical optimization, content marketing, and link building, combined with the advanced capabilities of LLMs, ensures that clients receive comprehensive SEO strategies tailored to their unique needs. This holistic approach not only boosts search engine rankings but also enhances overall online presence.

With a focus on data-driven methodologies and a keen understanding of industry trends, ProStar SEO continues to deliver measurable results that drive business growth. The introduction of LLM SEO services is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of digital marketing.

Businesses across various sectors, including e-commerce, health and medicine, gaming and casinos, advertising, and blogging, stand to benefit from ProStar SEO's latest offering. By staying at the forefront of technological advancements, ProStar SEO remains a trusted partner for businesses seeking to enhance their digital marketing efforts.

Why Your Business Needs To Do LLM SEO

1. AI Traffic Converts 4.4x Better Than Traditional Search

AI search visitors are 4.4 times as valuable as average organic search visitors based on conversion rate: We Studied the Impact of AI Search on SEO Traffic. Here's What We Learned.



Source: Why it matters: Every AI visitor is worth 4 regular visitors in terms of conversion potential

2. AI Traffic Growing 165x Faster Than Organic Search

AI traffic growing 165x faster than organic search across all industries: Gen AI's 165x Faster Growth Over Organic Signals a Shift in Search



AI traffic growing 165x faster than organic search across all industries: Gen AI's 165x Faster Growth Over Organic Signals a Shift in Search

3. AI Search Will Overtake Traditional Search by 2027

LLM traffic will completely overtake traditional Google search by 2027 according to Semrush: LLM Visibility: The SEO Metric No One Is Reporting On (Yet)



LLM traffic will completely overtake traditional Google search by 2027 according to Semrush: LLM Visibility: The SEO Metric No One Is Reporting On (Yet)

4. 800 Million Weekly Active ChatGPT Users (8x Growth)

ChatGPT weekly active users grew 8x from October 2023 to April 2025, now at over 800M: We Studied the Impact of AI Search on SEO Traffic. Here's What We Learned.



Source: Why it matters: Your customers are already using AI search – are they finding you?

5. AI Search Market to Reach $108.88 Billion by 2032

AI Search Engines Market expected to reach $108.88 Billion by 2032, from $43.63 Billion in 2025, growing at 14% CAGR: AI Search Engines Market Size and Forecast – 2025-2032



Source: Why it matters: This represents a 150% market expansion – massive opportunity for early positioning

6. AI Search Referrals Surged 1,300% During Holiday Season

AI search referrals to retail sites surged by 1,300% during 2024 holiday season: 80+ Up-to-Date AI Statistics for 2025



AI search referrals to retail sites surged by 1,300% during 2024 holiday season: 80+ Up-to-Date AI Statistics for 2025

7. Traditional Search CTR Dropping 50% Where AI Appears

Organic CTRs declined by 50% where AI Overviews present (1.41% to 0.64%): Do Google's AI Overviews Threaten Paid and Organic Search Traffic? – Accelerated Digital Media



Source: Why it matters: Traditional SEO alone is losing half its effectiveness – you need AI optimization

8. AI Referral Traffic Grew 123% in Just 6 Months

Between September 2024 and February 2025, referral traffic from generative AI rose by 123%: SMB websites see rising traffic from ChatGPT and other AI engines



Source: Why it matters: The growth is accelerating – waiting means falling further behind competitors

9. 58% of Consumers Use AI for Purchase Decisions

58% of consumers now use AI tools like ChatGPT for product recommendations (up from 25% in 2023): 80+ Up-to-Date AI Statistics for 2025 (No Stale Sources)



58% of consumers now use AI tools like ChatGPT for product recommendations (up from 25% in 2023): 80+ Up-to-Date AI Statistics for 2025 (No Stale Sources)

10. Perplexity Drives 20-30% Conversion Rates on High-Intent Pages

20-30% conversion rates reported from Perplexity traffic on high-intent pages: Answer Engine Optimization (AEO): Your Complete Guide to AI Search Visibility | Amsive



Source: Why it matters: AI traffic delivers unprecedented conversion rates for businesses ready to capture it

About ProStar SEO

ProStar SEO is a leading digital marketing agency, specializing in search engine optimization (SEO) services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Their expertise encompasses comprehensive SEO strategies, including technical optimization, ChatGPT SEO, content marketing, and link building, all designed to enhance online visibility and drive organic traffic. By leveraging data-driven approaches and staying abreast of the latest industry trends, ProStar SEO delivers measurable results that boost clients' search engine rankings and overall online presence.

