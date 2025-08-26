WHITE CANE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO FITTING FUTURES

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The White Cane Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting students by providing essential items and consistent care, is proud to announce its new name: Fitting Futures .

Fitting Futures remains grounded in the same mission as the White Cane Foundation. The rebrand reflects the organization's commitment to helping students become their best selves by ensuring they are fit for their future - emotionally, physically and socially - by providing them with basic needs such as new clothing and hygiene items like toothbrushes and deodorant. While the name White Cane Foundation was rooted in care and support, it sometimes caused confusion among potential donors and the public.

“We realized that many people didn't understand what we do based on our old name, White Cane,” said Kelly Lauer, executive director, visionary and co-founder with her husband, Dave.“Some assumed we served older adults or individuals with vision loss. Our new name, Fitting Futures , gives a clearer, stronger picture of our mission: helping students thrive by meeting their most basic needs with compassion and dignity.”

Since its founding in 2019, the foundation has served thousands of Lincoln students in 18 Title I schools, in a partnership with Community Learning Center Elementary Schools. The foundation achieves its goals by personally delivering its“bundles of joy,” which refer to packages of hygiene items and new clothing provided to students in need. And those bundles bring a smile to students' faces.

“The magic happens after they come out of the fitting tent and look in the mirror,” said Lauer.“The student then leaves with their bundle of joy: two new pairs of pants and tops, one new pair of tennis shoes, two new pairs of socks and underwear, miscellaneous hygiene items and a coat if needed. You see their faces light up! It's not just the clothes; it's how they feel in them. That confidence sticks.”



The foundation's reach has grown significantly over the years. They served 165 students in their first year, the 2019-20 school year. In the 2024-25 school year, they served 2,510 students - 395 kids in April alone. Whereas Lauer and her husband started the foundation in their home, they now have over 100 volunteers who help organize, stock, drive the trucks and meet with the kids.

With its fresh identity, Fitting Futures aims to expand its reach to more students in need in more schools, enhance donor engagement and thereby deepen its impact in the community.

The name change is effective immediately and will be reflected in all future communications, branding and outreach efforts.

About Fitting Futures

Fitting Futures (formerly the White Cane Foundation) is a nonprofit organization that supports students by meeting basic needs with a consistent and compassionate presence. The organization believes in empowering students to face the world with confidence and independence by preserving their dignity and promoting joy, inclusion and resilience.

To learn more or support the mission, visit fittingfutures.org.