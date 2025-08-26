Gammastack Takes Center Stage At SBC Lisbon 2025 With Triple Award Nominations And Gammaplus Launch

GammaStack at SBC Lisbon 2025!Shortlisted for three SBC Awards, we are set to unveil GammaPlus, a turnkey sportsbook, casino and lottery suite at Booth C640.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GammaStack , a global leader in iGaming technology, is making headlines at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 with a triple shortlist at the SBC Awards and the official launch of its new turnkey product line, GammaPlus .Recognized for its innovation and excellence, GammaStack has been shortlisted in three prestigious categories:1) Live Casino Supplier2) Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation/Software3) White Label Supplier of the YearThese nominations underscore GammaStack's consistent drive to push the boundaries of sports betting software , casino software, slot game software, sweepstakes software, and casino game development, delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored for global operators.In addition to celebrating its award nominations, GammaStack is set to unveil GammaPlus at Booth C640, a comprehensive turnkey suite designed to help operators launch faster and scale smarter across sportsbook, casino, and lottery verticals. The suite brings together Turnkey Sportsbook Software, Turnkey Online Casino Software, and Turnkey Online Lottery Software under one roof.“Being shortlisted across three diverse categories reflects the versatility and strength of our technology stack,” said Adam Spisak, Head of Business Development at GammaStack.“We are not just launching GammaPlus, we are proving once again that GammaStack is built to lead the next wave of iGaming innovation.”“SBC Summit Lisbon is the perfect platform for us to showcase both our latest product innovations and our industry recognition,” added Sunny Hooda, Marketing Director at GammaStack.“It validates our commitment to delivering scalable, future-ready solutions for operators worldwide.”With 600+ successful projects delivered in 45+ countries, a team of 500+ experts, and a reputation for AI-powered personalization, modular platforms, and enterprise-grade stability, GammaStack continues to raise the bar for what operators can expect from a technology partner.As the iGaming industry gathers in Lisbon, GammaStack's presence promises to be a highlight, combining product innovation, award recognition, and future-ready technology for the global stage.About GammaStackGammaStack is a global iGaming technology provider with 14+ years of expertise, delivering innovative and scalable solutions across sports betting software, casino software, slot game software, sweepstakes software, and casino game development. With 600+ successful projects in 45+ countries and a team of 500+ professionals, GammaStack powers operators worldwide with future-ready platforms, AI-driven personalization, modular architecture, and real-time analytics. Its core product line includes GammaCasino, GammaSweep, GammaBet, GammaSlot, and GammaLottery, trusted by operators for performance, flexibility, and growth.

