Old Trapper Renews Partnership With Jim Rome For Sixth Consecutive Year

Jim Rome to Spotlight Beef Jerky Brand in Custom“What's Your Beef” Segment

- Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper today announced that it has renewed its sponsorship with sports personality Jim Rome for the sixth consecutive year. The collaboration continues Old Trapper's tradition of aligning with high-profile sports programming.

Through this ongoing partnership, Old Trapper will maintain a strong presence across The Jim Rome Show, including on-air mentions, integrated content segments, and social media engagement. A highlight of the campaign is the integration in a custom "What's Your Beef?" segment, where once a week Jim Rome's "Clones" audience weigh in with their beefs around all things sports and beyond.

“Jim connects with his audience in a way that is genuine and lasting,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“That authenticity mirrors the way we approach our brand, and it's why this partnership has been such a great fit year after year.”

“Speaking of Old Trapper's products in the program is as natural as talking about a football game. Old Trapper has been a part of the conversation with the audience for years,” said Jim Rome.“If you ever doubted whether the listeners and viewers consumed Old Trapper's products, tune into our What's Your Beef segments and you'll know how ingrained we are with one another in appreciating these products”.

The Jim Rome Show is simulcast on broadcast radio, satellite radio and on The Jim Rome FAST channel on Smart TV's via 10 different streaming devices, including Amazon Fire, Roku and others. The program is also seen on the X social media platform, having an average of 1.1 million views for each of the 300+ episodes aired to date.

Known for its handcrafted process, thick cuts of lean beef, and signature real wood smoked flavor, Old Trapper has become a staple for sports fans nationwide. The renewed partnership with Jim Rome reinforces the brand's deep ties to the sports community and its commitment to delivering quality snacks for every moment of the game.

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .

Kristyn Ristaino

Avalon PR Group

+1 512-777-8602

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.