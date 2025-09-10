MENAFN - The Conversation) Associate Professor, University of Johannesburg Profile Articles Activity

Prof Tinuade Adekunbi Ojo is an Associate Professor and honours coordinator at the Department of Politics and International Relations. She is also a senior research fellow and leads the Pan African Women Studies Unit at the Institute of Pan African Thought and Conversation, University of Johannesburg. She is passionate, energetic, and authentic with her approaches working on her annual project on“Women's Impact: Innovations and Sustainability in Africa (WIISA)”. She is a Global Transformational Keynote Speaker, Educational Consultant, And Mentoring Coach who impacts others for PURPOSE! As a feminist political economist, her work explores gender and politics, the gendered dimension of trade, financial inclusion, gender and climate change, sustainable development goals, digital transformation in policy, politics and digitalisation, international political economy, gender inequality and poverty reduction strategies. Tinuade has published many works on gender and development policy and the IMF's external relations with Africa, BRICS, Southern Africa, and West Africa, focusing on the political economy of trade and aid. In addition, she has acted as a peer reviewer for renowned scientific journals.

She holds a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Pretoria. Her Masters and Honors were on Development Studies from UNISA.

She is a member of both international and local associates, AAPS, ASA, DSA, UNASA, SACE, SAAPS, to mention a few. Tinuade is currently the program officer for the African Association of Political Science (AAPS).

–present Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Johannesburg

2021 University of Pretoria, Political Science

