Miovision Previews MATEO: An AI-Powered Virtual Agent For The Future Of Traffic Engineering
MATEO is designed to act as a virtual colleague, leveraging Miovision's deep expertise in traffic data and signal operations. It's designed to help traffic engineers more easily query and understand their operations so they have more time to focus on improvements that enhance road safety and efficiency.
"MATEO represents a significant leap forward in intelligent traffic management," said Kurtis McBride, CEO and Co-founder of Miovision.“By combining AI, data insights, and deep domain expertise, we are deploying an agent that not only accelerates an engineer's work but also helps cities working with limited budgets respond faster to the ever-changing conditions on their roads.”
This innovative patent pending virtual agent seamlessly integrates into existing Miovision systems, enabling it to process vast amounts of traffic data while generating powerful insights that traffic engineers can use to make better decisions.
With MATEO, Miovision continues its mission to empower cities with smarter, more responsive transportation solutions. We are building the future of mobility-and MATEO is just the beginning.
If you are at ITS World Congress in Atlanta make sure to drop by booth 1017 to learn more.
About Miovision
Miovision is a global leader in Intelligent Mobility, helping over 5,000 customers in 68 countries improve road safety and traffic flow. With technology that has detected more than 77 billion vehicles and 3 billion pedestrians and cyclists, Miovision provides cities with the insights and tools they need to manage traffic proactively. By shifting from reactive to data-driven traffic management, Miovision empowers communities to design smarter, safer, and more efficient streets for all road users.
For further information:
Contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment