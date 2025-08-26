Vmware Tanzu Delivers Speed, Security With AI-Ready Data And Application Platform To Drive Agentic AI Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Tanzu Data Intelligence brings a multimodal lakehouse to GenAI application teams with predictable cost and performance and elastic scale on VMware Cloud Foundation-based private clouds

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware Explore 2025 -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced the availability of VMware Tanzu Data Intelligence, a data lakehouse platform that provides unified, low-latency access to multimodal data at scale to drive faster, more secure analytics, applications, and agentic AI. The company also introduced VMware Tanzu Platform 10.3, which accelerates the safe development and integration of GenAI capabilities into both new and existing enterprise applications.

AI has created an opportunity to accelerate the creation of new software and infuse enterprise applications with more intelligence, often based on proprietary enterprise data. However, according to Gartner ®,“through 2026, 30% of generative AI (GenAI) projects will be abandoned after proof of concept due to poor data quality, inadequate risk controls, escalating costs or unclear business value.”1 According to multiple analysts, up to 90% of enterprise data is unstructured and largely inaccessible for analysis and use in applications.2

“Business leaders who want to be part of the next wave of AI application innovation-such as personalized customer experiences or agentic workflows-understand that modern app and data architecture is critical to the development cycle,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, vice president and general manager of the Tanzu Division, Broadcom.“While many organizations have invested in application platforms and looked to SaaS platforms to help modernize their data strategy, they struggle with silos between their application and data teams and the unpredictability of costs of data movement both within and across cloud environments. Tanzu Data Intelligence combined with Tanzu Platform provides our customers with the power of a modern multimodal data lakehouse architecture and our proven single-command CF-push technology but with the cost predictability of a private cloud.”

Tanzu Data Intelligence seamlessly integrates with Tanzu Platform, helping application and AI teams gain access to low latency, real-time data-no matter where it resides-to build AI applications that drive business value.

Tanzu Data Intelligence: Innovate faster with AI-ready data

Tanzu Data Intelligence is designed to solve these challenges head-on. It is a modern data lakehouse platform that transforms enterprise data into a strategic advantage. It integrates ingestion, processing, querying, and AI/ML enablement into a single, enterprise-grade solution built for the needs of today's most complex and regulated organizations.

At the core of Tanzu Data Intelligence lies an enterprise-grade data lakehouse architecture, purpose-built to handle diverse, large-scale workloads with performance, flexibility, and governance.

Tanzu Data Intelligence provides unified access to diverse data across environments-whether structured, unstructured, native or federated-scaling effortlessly from terabytes to petabytes in volume with millisecond latency and massive concurrency across data, users, and APIs. It permits full data lineage to enable sovereignty and governance, making it easier to understand what data informed which outcomes while improving observability. As one platform for multiple use cases-transactional, agentic and smart applications, decision support, model training and tuning, and data science-it also offers native vector search at scale, enabling SQL queries and semantic similarity search across vectorized data in a single, powerful environment.

Surrounding this core are specialized components that support the full lifecycle of modern data and AI applications:



Ingestion and Workflow Orchestration : Stream and batch pipelines enable seamless movement and transformation of data from multiple sources, supporting real-time dataflows and event-driven architectures.



Federated Query Services : Intelligent query layers provide unified access across varied data sources, delivering high concurrency, workload optimization and AI-readiness without requiring duplication of data.



Container Compute Services : When coupled with Tanzu Platform, it can elastically scale compute to meet the needs of dynamic AI, analytics, and app workloads.



Real-Time Data Services : In-memory and transactional data layers support low-latency access for operational intelligence, digital experiences, and real-time decision-making.

Advanced Analytics and AI/ML : Embedded support for predictive models, vector processing, and agentic workflows empowers developers and data scientists to build GenAI-powered applications faster.



Together, these layers make Tanzu Data Intelligence a powerful platform for modern enterprise needs-from business intelligence to GenAI, from governed self-service to scalable, app-integrated data experiences.

Tanzu Platform 10.3 with Tanzu Hub enhancements delivers radical security transparency and fleet management

A leader in application delivery and AI innovation, the Tanzu division of Broadcom introduced Tanzu Platform 10 at Explore 2024 . This prescriptive, pre-engineered AI application development platform with built-in best practices, configurations, and optimizations allows developers to focus purely on building and deploying applications. Tanzu Platform abstracts complexities like provisioning servers and managing networking with the goal of providing developers with a simple, seamless experience that helps get code to production faster.

With continued R&D investment in its Cloud Foundry core, Tanzu Platform 10.3 will provide platform engineers with greater operational control, visibility and out-of-the-box observability dashboards. These advancements underpin powerful new capabilities and use cases such as fleet management, security and service health visibility across apps and platform, and AI middleware for delivering enterprise-ready AI applications and services. With continued focus on innovation, Tanzu Platform delivers the ultimate platform as a service (PaaS) experience for application and platform teams on VCF 9.

Tanzu Platform 10.3 introduces:



Service Publishing in Tanzu Platform Marketplace : New service publishing in Tanzu Platform Marketplace enables app developers to offer their applications as services, improving collaboration, simplifying architecture, and enhancing scalability.



Granular AI Model Service Plans: New AI model quota capabilities and architectural updates for broader integration via webhooks, enable platform teams greater control, security, and cost management, promoting compliant and responsible AI practices for private and public AI models.



Automated Modernization for Existing Application Portfolio: New application onboarding and modernization capabilities within Tanzu Platform empower teams to identify, refactor, and automate application migration and modernization, improving performance, reducing costs, and lessening operational burdens.



Transparent Security with New Vulnerability Dashboard: A new vulnerability insights dashboard in Tanzu Hub provides radical security transparency by visualizing comprehensive risk exposure for applications and platform components, enabling faster triaging and remediation of security vulnerabilities. Integrated Data Services Observability: Tanzu Hub now includes integrated data services observability with out-of-the-box dashboards. Collectively, these new dashboards bring greater visibility into alerts, performance, trends and bottlenecks.



AI Reference Architecture to help app teams accelerate AI app delivery

In line with Tanzu's mission of helping platform teams build AI apps faster, the company is offering an“AI Starter Kit” for Tanzu Platform. It includes tooling and custom code for automated standup of Tanzu Platform services for AI as well as How-to-Guides to walk application teams through how to set up small foundations and deploy their first AI application. Organizations that have Tanzu Platform today, including those with earlier versions (Ops Man 3.0.28 or later), can quickly evaluate AI capabilities without undergoing a full platform upgrade.

